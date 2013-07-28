Must Watch: Joss Whedon talks staying busy, ‘Buffy’ Season 10, Wolverine & Spider-Man

(CBR) CBR Executive Producer Jonah Weiland left the world famous CBR Yacht to venture into the hallowed halls of Comic-Con International in San Diego to visit one of the most important figures in pop culture today, “Avengers” director and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator Joss Whedon. They covered everything from how Whedon manages his insane schedule and the stress that comes with it, how he balances shocking stories with the natural progression of his larger plans, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 10,” finding the time for comics, whether he will ever incorporate characters like Wolverine and the Amazing Spider-Man into the cinematic world he’s building with Marvel Studios and “The Avengers” and… a “Murder She Wrote”/”Magnum P.I.” crossover?

On balancing sensational storylines with those that also advance the plot and larger world of his creations: There’s never a headline-grabbing agenda. I did the abortion storyline [in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”] because I was becoming very frustrated with a lot of narratives where people either don’t even say the word abortion or have a very facile reason for not going through with it, and two thirds of American women will have one in their lifetimes. It is a part of the reality of our society that people weren’t even talking about and a young woman who is no position to raise a child gets pregnant very often has to make that decision. It’s not an easy one, it’s not fun, it’s not something to be taken lightly but it is something that needs to be discussed. It needs to be out there and so I very baldly said, “We’re gonna do this because it needs to be done.” And we bought it in a sort of, you know, in a “Buffy” way — “Oh no, I’m not pregnant, I’m a robot.” But that wasn’t to shy away from it. Because it wasn’t about the process, it was about the decision.

On plotting out the upcoming “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 10” comics: It’s exciting for me because Season 9 was really — it’s called “Freefall” for a reason. She was free, and she was falling. Season 10 is different. There’s some answers in there about what’s supposed to be going on in her life. That’s something I feel she and the readers will be glad to cling onto. Not gonna be simple, but it feels like it’s got a lot of pop and a lot of momentum.

On whether he would be interested in uniting the Marvel film characters at different studios into one film or more connected universe: I mean, yeah. You give me the parameters and I work with them. I have so many actors, I have so many characters to service that it’s not like I’m like, “Well this won’t work unless I have Spider-Man and Wolverine!” I’m just making my movie. Yeah, it’s cool to think about stuff like that and if we reached an era where those studios could cooperate on that level I think that would be super dope. Whenever you see somebody crossing over to something it gives it pop. Like “Muder She Wrote” and “Magnum [P.I.]” — great crossover. I got excited.