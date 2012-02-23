My favorite Oscar win: Pedro Almodóvar for ‘Talk to Her’

When Kris asked me to contribute a piece to our mini-series on all-time favorite Oscar wins, I wasn’t quite sure where to begin. However often they get it wrong, over 83 years, the Academy has made more than enough good decisions, and honored more than enough good movies — even handing Best Picture to my favorite film of all time — to make selecting just one a tortuous process.
How to judge the value of Robert De Niro’s Best Actor win for “Raging Bull” against, say, Sven Nykvist’s Best Cinematography win for “Cries and Whispers?” I’m glad both came to pass, but we’re not comparing apples and oranges so much as apples and hotdogs.
I decided to limit my search to winners from 1990, the year I actually started watching the Oscars, onwards: as satisfying as it is the learn of deserved wins in the history books, nothing compares to the in-the-moment thrill of watching your favorite nominee triumph before your own eyes.
The first time I actively punched the air in response to a win was during the 1996 ceremony, when Juliette Binoche, one of my favorite actors even then, beat Lauren Bacall to the Supporting Actress trophy; it remains one of my favorite wins for that moment of euphoria, even if I can now admit that Barbara Hershey was better than either nominee. And even if it wasn’t remotely a surprise, I’ll always treasure the memory of Charlize Theron’s Best Actress win eight years ago — partly because it was so richly deserved, and partly because I was then still living in South Africa, where national excitement for the homegirl’s success reached an infectious fever pitch.
Still, if I have to pick one win from my Oscar-watching lifetime that shocked me for being so emphatically, improbably, beautifully right, I’d have to go with Pedro Almodóvar’s 2002 Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his exquisitely warped love story “Talk to Her” — my #3 film of the last decade, and what I suspect will remain the best film of his career.
Honestly, the win still shocks me to this day: there is nothing in the Academy’s regular makeup or voting routine to suggest that they’d respond to this strange, sad, sporadically surreal tale of two men bonding over the comatose women they love and abuse. A richly poetic study of the compromises and transgressions we make to stave off loneliness, it’s messier, more poetic and more brazenly eccentric than any character-oriented drama voters tend to celebrate in the writing races — and that’s before we factor in that the film is in Spanish.
This was, of course, Almodóvar’s second Oscar: he’s won three years previously in the Best Foreign Language Film category for “All About My Mother,” the film that kick-started the former enfant terrible‘s crossover to global arthouse darling status. The lavishly acclaimed “Talk to Her” smoothly aided this transition with American audiences: it scandalously wasn’t submitted by Spain for the foreign-language Oscar, spurring the Academy to pointedly nominate it instead for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, the latter citation coming rather stunningly at Peter Jackson’s expense.
Even if Almodóvar had a measure of sentiment and momentum on his side, then, a win still seemed a stretch of the imagination: no foreign-language film had won a screenplay award since “A Man and a Woman” in 1966, and that was an infinitely less avant garde proposition than this stylized, morally ambiguous auteur work.
The Academy’s writers’ branch, however, did their bit by fielding a truly odd quintet of Best Original Screenplay nominees, the two most mainstream of which weren’t really original screenplays at all: summer comedy sleeper “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” was openly adapted from writer-star Nia Vardalos’s one-woman stage show, while the lone Best Picture nominee in the lineup, “Gangs of New York,” was a much-rewritten patchwork screenplay inspired by Herbert Asbury’s non-fiction book of the same title. Another nominee, Todd Haynes’s “Far From Heaven,” was so heavily informed by the 1950s domestic melodramas of Douglas Sirk as to seem a virtual adaptation; a second Spanish-language nominee, Alfonso Cuaron’s sharp, sexy, wise coming-of-age road movie “Y tu Mama Tambien,” was an undeniable original, but an even more out-of-character choice for the Academy than “Talk to Her.”
It was a lineup rife with mixed signals. It may have been the top contender, but “Gangs of New York” was widely disliked, and no writing showcase to boot. There was much goodwill in the industry for Vardalos, but was the Academy really going to hand the prize to an overgrown sitcom pilot from a talent many (correctly) assumed would be a one-film wonder? Haynes’s film had more gravitas, plus a glossy American pedigree, but was it too archly academic for voters? The WGA didn’t help us out at all, handing their Original Screenplay prize to Michael Moore for the documentary “Bowling for Columbine” — as sure a sign as any that something weird was up in the category.
I remember finally placing my chips on Vardalos, dismayed in advance for Almodóvar. My older brother, whose interest in the awards extends no further than the amount of money he can win in an Oscar pool, told me, in no uncertain terms, that I was dead wrong: “It’ll be ‘Talk to Her,'” he said, with maddening assurance. “It’s too good not to win.”
My explanation of the various statistics and Academy biases standing in the way of this outcome fell rightly on deaf ears: in that splintered lineup, at least, “Talk to Her” was too good not to win, and as the chubby-faced Spaniard scrambled onto stage to accept his second statuette from, of all oddly matched presenters, Ben Affleck, I remember wondering if this indicated a progression in the Academy’s acceptance of foreign-language cinema: if, two years after “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” landed 10 nods and four years after Roberto Benigni scooped the Best Actor prize, subtitles were becoming less a barrier to voters, and more a key to a wider pool of worthy films.
Any such fantasies, of course, were premature: no foreign-language screenplay has won the Oscar since, just as no non-American foreign-language film has even cracked the Best Picture lineup. But if the win for “Talk to Her” was a fluke, it remains a glorious one: a rare moment where the Academy stepped outside their comfort zone, rejected the compromise options, and instead identified the film with the most to say, and the most extraordinary way of saying it.
Absolutely one of my all time favorite directors.
Almodovar is the reason I’ll watch a foreign film.
Do you mean he was your gateway into the wider world of foreign-language films, or that his involvement is still the only thing that’ll get you to watch one? The former, I hope!
Gateway sir.
Still can’t believe it won, to this day.
(And comfortably my favorite of his films)
My experience with “Talk to Her” is strange. I enjoyed it a lot, but when I tried watching it a second time, I could barely get through it. “Bad Education,” on the other had, puzzled me the first time and gets more and more amazing each time I watch it.
I don’t know why, but I just absolutely love the fact that your favorite film is “Gone with the Wind.” I just think that is so cool that you put it out there don’t even care what anyone has to say about it (and you shouldn’t – GWTW is badass!)
I remember when Almodovar won for best screenplay and I was like 8^O, when his name was called. I definitely didn’t think that was going to happen and am really impressed by the Academy for going for him that year. I wish they did things like that more often (go for outside-the-box films/people), but then if they did, there wouldn’t really be anything to complain about (which is pretty much the whole point of discussing the Oscars – how often the Academy gets it wrong compared to one’s own preference.)
‘Gone with the Wind’ is one of his favorite films of all-time (I know it’s rare for a 31 yr. old man, like myself, to admit this). I think it’s all about my upbringing. I was brought-up watching it (my Nana constantly had it on, from an old VHS tape). And it was constantly ingrained in my head that it was the “best movie ever”. As I got older, I often re-visited the film, as it was always shown to me. I love it BECAUSE of that upbringing. I then went on to find out that it is widely known as ‘one of the greats’; and that it has sold the most movie tickets of all-time (correct?). This only substantiated my love/admiration/appreciation of the film. I could pop it into my dvd player right now and probably say the dialogue before each character says it. The movie screams “movie!”, and that’s why I love it. It’s gorgeous, iconic, and moves me to this day.
On ‘Talk to her’, I agree. I don’t know HOW it won, but boy am I ever glad that it did.
one of “my”, not “his”
oh yeah, I definitely had the film ingrained in my brain as part of my upbringing as well. I remember the stories my grandmother told me of the premiere in Richmond, VA when some of the stars came to the city and they had a ticker tape parade and it was this big event. I’ve only seen the film three times, but I definitely enjoy it more each subsequent time that I see the film (and get more out of it as I get older for some reason.) I think it is cool that GWTW is one of your favorite films, as well as Guy’s, I just find it interesting that Guy likes it as much as he does considering some of his more recent contemporary favorites are so different from that film. They just don’t make movies like GWTW anymore, and when they try (like with War Horse) it just doesn’t work.
I’m a big Almodovar fan, but frankly, it’s disappoiinting that, from all the great work he did in 30 years, Talk To Her was the one they nominated for best director and best screenplay. I think he did much better work before and after it. Although is great they recognized a great foreign auteur for once, and not for Hollywood work.
My favourite Oscar win since I’ve been watching (i.e. since 1962)… Maggie Smith for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969). What a surprise but how richly deserved! It’s still one of Top 10 all-time favourite female performances.
Yes, great performance, and a choice that I imagine reflected very well on them at the time. I’m guessing Jane Fonda was the favourite that year?
That year, it was deemed to be a toss-up between Jane Fonda and Liza Minelli (?). Probably because both were second generation. I remember, at the time, rooting for Jane as the better of the two. When Maggie’s name was announced, it was a shock. I think “Brodie” was released in January, so it really was a longshot that she won. But one of the Academy’s best decisions.
Excellent choice. He is one of my favorite directors and I could NOT BELIEVE he won this award. Truly a delightful surprise.
Gone With The Wind being your favorite film of all time is shocking.–Really? I’ll never figure you out. Which I guess is something you like–not being easily understood.
It’s not like I set out to pick a favourite film that would flummox people. But as some commenters above said, seeing it at an early age left an indelible impression. I wouldn’t call it the best film ever made, but it’s the one that means the most to me — and has the most inexhaustible replay value.
I think I’m pretty easily understood — but then I suppose I would.
I can’t commit to a film as an all time favorite.
Gee, you guys have really upped the ante in quality in the last few days (not that you were lacking quality before, but this has been another level). Another cracking piece. Well done.
Incidentally, I haven’t seen Talk to Her, but I’m going to seek it out after this.
I’m fairly apathetic about this win, but it wasn’t a bad choice at all. I would have given it to “Y Tu Mamá También” though.
“The Skin I Live In” was my first exposure to an Almodovar film this year, and it was a film that I admired more than I flat out liked, but so unusual and unique in its style that I get excited at the thought of future viewings. And it ended up being my favorite foreign film this year. I’m now very intrigued to check out “Talk to Her” on this recommendation, and it’s a film which had always intrigued me as an Oscar stat, being a rare foreign language film that won a major award.
I’ve been considering my own personal favorite win of all time, and have been offering up a number of suggestions throughout these posts. I came to the surprisingly easy conclusion, and one that others seemed to reach as well, that my favorite win of all time in Roman Polanski for Best Director “The Pianist” (same year as this surprise oscar!). I was too young at the time to even remember, but even retrospectively it’s such an undeniable shocker for a multitude of reasons. Beyond the film not being a best picture winner (we all know how rarely they split, especially when “Chicago” was clearly out in front), the decision to reward someone with the irreparably damaged reputation of Polanski goes so far against the grain of our notions of the Oscars as a “popularity contest”. They had no real incentive to reward Polanski in that sense, as he’s obviously a divisive figure and a fugitive (who couldn’t even accept his Oscar in person). The only incentive to award him (beyond a career achievement prize, which I think many would have expected to never come his way) was the actual film itself. I am a huge fan of the film (my 2nd favorite of the decade) and to me it represents the most restrained, compassionate, personal and simply the best work of his career. Even considering the bad things he did, which are horrible and unforgivable, this award is about the craft of filmmaking, and there’s something so wonderful about the academy treating the award with that level of respect, even when it defies their most basic instincts, and a scenario where nobody would have judged them for rejecting. I shudder at the thought of the award going to Rob Marshall or Scorsese (at that time, a would be career achievement) with one of his weakest films. In retrospect, Polanski is the obvious choice in that particular slate, and it’s wonderful that the academy made the right call against all odds.
YES YES YES YES YES BEST WIN EVER!!!!!! <3 <3 <3
And I couldn’t agree more with Dylans. Had “The Pianist” won Best Picture, the Big 8 that year would have been perfect.
Best Picture: “The Pianist”
Best Director: Roman Polanski
Best Actor: Adrien Brody
Best Actress: Nicole Kidman
Best Supp. Actor: Chris Cooper
Best Supp. Actress: Catherine Zeta Jone
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Pianist”
Best Original Screenplay: “Talk to Her”
Yes, that would have been quite a collection of big 8 winners. And I think it’s clear by it surprise major wins that had “The Pianist” been exposed earlier (it was released very late in the season), I think it would have triumphed over “Chicago”. I think the academy was desperate that year for a weightier, more serious alternative to “Chicago”, but that not enough of the academy had caught on to propel it to win picture.
If I were being really nit-picky. I’d replace “The Pianist” in screenplay with “Adaptation.” (I love Harwood’s script for the former very much, but Kaufman’s work was so irresistibly original and brilliant) and Zeta-Jones with Julianne Moore in “The Hours” (Jones was still the best thing about “Chicago”). But like I said, that’s just me being nit-picky and I could more than live with that list (altered with “The Pianist” winning BP) of winners.
I’m still glad Chicago beat The Pianist, which doesn’t rank anywhere near Roman Polanski’s best for me — but I’m obviously glad Polanski has one more Oscar than Rob Marshall. So things worked out pretty well, I think.
Still happy with the ‘Chicago’ win. I flat-out LOVED that film when I saw it. But then I have always enjoyed Big Movie Musicals. And I thought ‘Chicago’ hit it out of the park.
“Chicago” has always been what “Crash” is for others as far as underserving BP winners go. It’s not flat out terrible or anything, it’s actually pretty enjoyable, but it’s complete fluff and nowhere near as memorable or as impressive an achievement as a number of films in 2002 (which was a really great year for movies). I admire that it has its fans though.
To me, Chicago is probably the best example of a “Movie Musical”. I’ve seen a lot of musicals and a lot of them end up feeling like theater on film. Not Chicago, with the way it incorporates editing into its choreographies so seamlessly. It’s a film I admire very much (also because I played Amos in my school production of Chicago, but I loved the film way before that). I probably would have gone with The Pianist for Best Picture (I saw it the weekend of the Oscars and as a descendant of Holocaust survivors, it made me cry) but I still think Chicago is a very worthy winner.
I unfortunately hadn’t seen Hable con Ella (I’m using the Spanish title because I hate the English title) by the Oscars that year. I saw it when I went to college and went on an Almodóvar frenzy, and yes, this is a fabulous Oscar win for a very unique film, one that moves me as much as it disturbs me at times. In retrospect, I would call Hable con Ella my favorite film of his (although Volver comes pretty close) and my favorite of 2002.
Chicago’s BP win is my favorite of the last decade. I love NCFOM but the urge to re-watch it isn’t as great.
“”Chicago” has always been what “Crash” is for others as far as undeserving BP winners go. It’s not flat out terrible or anything, it’s actually pretty enjoyable, but it’s complete fluff”
That doesn’t sound at all equivalent to the reactions of Crash detractors! ;)
Guy: This is true ;) I realized after I wrote that line that those thoughts are a bit incongruent, but that line is the closest thing to a complement I will give “Chicago”.
I loved Almodovar’s speech too. Humbled, speechless, genuinely baffled that he won. “This is too much”. Just perfect.