My weekend in Champaign-Urbana with Roger Ebert

Was it really eleven years ago?
I don’t spend much time on jealousy when it comes to the world of film-related events because I am aware that I have been blessed with dozens of amazing experiences that other people would want to have. There’s one particular experience that I have kept as a personal memory until now, and I feel like if there’s ever going to be a “right” moment to share it, this is it.
I’m sure you’ll read many pieces today about Roger Ebert and what he meant to film criticism. I know that he was one of the first two people who helped me understand that films were more than just stories but actual art worth engaging on a deeper level. I first saw “Sneak Previews,” his old-school PBS show, when I was seven, and I remember watching clips from John Carpenter’s “Halloween” as Gene and Roger discussed the film and being positively terrified just at that glimpse of Michael Myers. While Roger and Gene remained part of my critical diet as I grew more and more interested in film, they were not the only critics I listened to or liked, and as time passed and their show continued to change, it became less essential to me as a viewer. Part of that was because I started to realize how often I disagreed with the two of them, and at a certain point in my younger life, I thought you were supposed to read critics you agreed with, a belief I thankfully no longer hold.
When I was at Ain’t It Cool and Harry Knowles got tapped to join Roger for a few episodes of “At The Movies,” that was one of those few moments where I genuinely felt a deep and almost painful jealousy. It was only made worse when I heard that the reason I could not be considered to join Roger on the show was because “Disney did not want a fictional character on the show.” At that point, I was still “Moriarty” to the general public, and Disney, who produced the show, were not prepared to deal with the weird world of online pseudonyms. I finally met Roger and his producer Andrea Gronvall at Sundance in 2001, and they could not have been any lovelier in terms of how they treated me.
That was significant at that time because I had already gotten used to being treated like garbage by pretty much everyone from the old guard. The internet was still seen as “lesser” in those days, a goof, a place that generated nothing but weirdos. My first professional press event, ShoWest 1999, was an eye-opening lesson in just how shitty people could be to anyone who wrote online, and there were certain people like David Poland who began as condescending assholes and whose attitudes never changed over the years. Even today, some of those same people continue to treat me in person and in print like I’m some pretender who doesn’t deserve to be part of the conversation, who love to attack and tear down. Not Ebert, though. He was incredibly encouraging, even when we would scrap in print.
And we did. Several times. I remember after I published my review of “Fight Club,” which I adored, and Roger wrote me a very short e-mail:
“You fell for that macho wheezy porn trick? Really? – re”
That was it. Just a poke. But we went back and forth about the film for weeks after that, neither of us willing to concede any ground. The idea that he was willing to have that conversation just for the fun of having that conversation was amazing to me. Later, when I specifically called him out for giving “The Cell” a rapturous review after admonishing “Fight Club” for its moral failings, I was surprised at how crazy the talkbackers got, as if challenging Roger on an idea was sacrilege. As mad as they got, Ebert knew that we were continuing that earlier debate, and he was happy to pick it up and continue the argument.
I figured that was what our relationship would consist of, that online back and forth, and that was enough for me. Then in March of 2002, Roger wrote and asked me if I would like to join him in Champaign-Urbana, his hometown, to be a guest at his Overlooked Film Festival. He wanted to do a double-feature of Fritz Lang’s original silent masterpiece “Metropolis” and the Rin Taro anime film “Metropolis,” and he wanted me to join him for a conversation about anime onstage afterwards.
I have never said yes to an invitation faster than I did that day.
What I didn’t expect was the way the weekend unfolded. When I arrived at the airport, I was picked up by a festival volunteer and taken to the student housing where guests of the festival stayed. There was an opening night party, so as soon as I was dressed, I headed back out to the party, where I got to meet Roger. The party ran late, and at the end of it, Roger told me that he’d be happy to take me home.
What followed was a two hour drive around Champaign-Urbana, just the two of us in the car, as he told me stories about his childhood and his time in college and as we discussed film and life and everything else. It was surreal, but it also served as the last step in me seeing Roger as not just an icon, not just one of my heroes, but as a friend, as an exceedingly decent person who had built a life for himself that I admired greatly. That conversation is still as fresh for me now as it was that night, and what it ultimately taught me is that people who have nothing to fear are often the best people. They aren’t worried about what you can do for them or what you might do to them. They are secure in their own world, and the curiosity they feel is genuine, without any deeper agenda. Roger had a remarkable ability to create an instant intimacy in conversation, and he knew how to ask the right questions to draw you out. By the time he finally dropped me off, I felt truly welcomed for the first time in my critical career. The reason I am still writing about movies now is because of the kindness he showed me that night.
The rest of the week was more of the same. We saw great films like “George Washington” and “Wonder Boys” and “Two Women” and “Grand Canyon” and we chatted with guests like David Gordon Green and Kylie Jones and Kris Kristofferson and Robert Forster, and we stayed up late packing a crowd into the local Steak’n’Shake each night. It was one of the purest moviegoing pleasures of my life, and the entire event was capped off by the single most bizarre thing I’ve ever experienced. Sitting onstage with Roger, talking about anime and silent cinema and taking questions from the audience, finally stepping into that show that first made me think about criticism, I felt at home. I felt like I found something that I could do, and Roger made me believe that there was real value in my perspective.
As we stood backstage afterwards, I felt drunk from the adrenaline, and Roger smiled at me, knowing full well how much the event meant to me. He leaned in and said, “By the way… I saw ‘Fight Club’ again. I’m still not sure I love it, but I think you’re more right than wrong.”
I’ve run into him plenty of times since then at festivals, and he was always great to catch up with. There are no words that could adequately describe to you how much Roger and his kindness meant to me. My thoughts are with his amazing wife Chaz and with the entire community of people who were touched by his writing, his television shows, and his enormous unstoppable heart. He was a giant, and all of us who write about art for a living owe him an enormous debt. No one will ever reach an audience quite as large again. I know many people will choose to use photos of Roger in happier, healthier days to illustrate their stories, and I almost did. But one of the final lessons he passed along by example came after his cancer diagnosis. It would have been easy for him to retire, to step out of the limelight, and to hide himself and his undeniably-different visage. Instead, he became even more prolific, and his writing became even stronger, even more introspective. In losing his ability to speak, his voice became even clearer. I hope that whatever I have to face in my own life, I can do so with one-tenth the grace and wit that Roger faced his cancer.
The balcony is well and truly closed.
Thank you for this Drew. He was the first person that I found myself always agreeing with and I watched that show for years (until Ben Lyons hosted). I honestly disagreed with him a lot more these last few years, but he was such a huge inspiration that I didn’t mind and still followed him online. Going back to his blog post from 2 days ago now makes me feel like he knew something was going to happen soon:
“So on this day of reflection I say again, thank you for going on this journey with me. I’ll see you at the movies.”
R.I.P. Roger. The balcony is now closed.
If I read a better story about Ebert over the next few days I’d be very surprised. The man was an icon in all the right ways. It says something about his impact and reach that his legacy is revered with that of the highest echelon of Hollywood royalty. Thanks for sharing Drew.
I didn’t cry when I first heard the news, even though I liked Roger Ebert and grew up watching him and reading his reviews. I definitely cried after reading this, thanks Drew.
Beautiful tribute, Drew. I’ve been doing some long and hard thinking about Mr. Ebert and the legacy he has left behind. He was an inspiration and a hero to me all of my life, especially in high school, where I wrote film reviews for the school paper (literally the only thing I enjoyed about high school). I currently have a Tumblr page made specifically to write film reviews and opinion pieces on the cinema, but I have yet to actually write one single review or fully dedicate myself to the page. After today however, that will change completely, and I like to believe that it would make Roger proud if I finally bit the bullet and finally started doing what I love to do.
You’re a lucky man, Drew, to have had the honor and pleasure to have been in his life somehow. I wished I had that opportunity. I’m beyond emotionally devastated right now, but I hope my sadness will turn into the same kind of hope and determination that made Mr. Ebert such a great man.
I was in the audience there, Drew. I thought you handled the after-movie discussion very well. Later, I asked you why you had Mongo break Ebert’s arm — he had literally just broke his arm, had a cast put on it, and then got back to the theater for the discussion.
Ebert was a very early supporter of at least the idea of online criticism. In fact, I first heard of AICN from a Q&A article in YAHOO! magazine, had to be in the late 90’s, where he was talking about how influential Harry was becoming. And that’s where I met Moriarty, and eventually followed him here.
I had a few small exchanges with Roger on his blog a year or so ago. Nothing to speak of, but It was totally surreal to me that I was having a conversation with someone famous who I respected enormously, and was treated in respect in return.
Damn.
Roger was right about Fight Club the first time.
He was willing to admit he was wrong. Too bad you can’t do the same. What does that say about him and about you?
Oh man I knew this day would come but just didn’t want to acknowledge it. To say he along with Gene were inspirations would be an understatement. These guys taught me the value of a good debate and the importance of cinema as art and the role it can play on all of our lives. This is truly a sad day in modern cinematic landscape. I will miss him so much. Thanks for the memories.
I was always more of a Gene Siskel fan, as Gene matched my sensibilities more and seemed tougher on the films than Roger, but they most made one thing perfectly clear. That movies were worth loving and that they could always be better.
I met Roger at a film junket once, by the food table. He strolled up and said, “I knew the shrimp would be gone by the time I got here.” Not quite Drew’s Ebert moment, but at least I spoke to the guy I grew up watching!
I remember being angry at Jeffrey Wells on a movie – I also disliked! I also got into an angry back and forth with David Poland because of how mean he got at somebody he disagreed with.
Ebert wasn’t like that. He was a kind man you could disagree with and still respect, and still feel respected. My two favorite journalists of all time, him and Paul (Dr. Z) Zimmerman, shared that same talent of making their writings feel like the beginning of a conversation. I’m sharing my opinion with you, feel free to tell me what you think. With Ebert’s passing and Zimmerman never-ending recovery from heart surgery, something has been lost. Ebert had the best blog on the web because his kindness attracted kind people. His death is not only a big loss for criticism but also for polite discourse at large!
It’s easy to get angry with Wells, because he’s genuinely an asshole.
Ebert was the exact opposite. RIP Roger.
I’d like to second that. I disagreed with his critiques many times. Some of those critiques really pissed me off. But over the years I developed a deep and abiding respect for Ebert. His sensibilities were often not aligned with my own, but I always read them. He was a role model for every film critic. He will be sorely missed.
My first crush was ‘the movies’. I fell hard and to this day – still get butterflies and goosebumps whenever one of them hits me just right. I love B-movies & A-list fare, Oscar-bait and Guilty Pleasures – all with the same affection.
That passion was stoked early on when on a random Saturday afternoon, I stumbled upon a syndicated showing of Siskel & Ebert ‘At The Movies’. I was stopped by the lengthy clips that usually allowed a scene to play out – and gave you a better taste of the film. I stayed for the fiery yet warm banter between the two dueling Chicago columnists.
I would go on to recite director filmographies like my peers parroted baseball card stats.
When Gene Siskel succumbed to brain cancer over a decade ago, that news hit hard.
Then came the horrible news that Ebert was leveled by the dreaded disease a few years ago and while it robbed us of his audible voice – he turned to the web and spoke up and often – through his written reviews and his wonderful, contemplative, oh-so human Blog.
My thumb is up forever in his honor. May he Rest in Peace.
“There’s one particular experience that I have kept as a personal memory until now, and I feel like if there’s ever going to be a “right” moment to share it, this is it.”
Drew, which part here is the thing you’ve never previously told, because I’m pretty sure I’ve read that story about him inviting you to Urbana and giving you a drive home before?
One other memory… Watching “Sneak Previews” at home in Lancaster PA, there were many movies that Siskel & Ebert championed that never came to my town. So one of the first things I did when I moved to Los Angeles was go see “Gregory’s Girl”…
Drew, if it makes you feel any better, I have a new favorite movie critic.
–PH
Thank you for sharing that. What a wonderful experience you have had.
The last 6 sentences are so beautiful. Thanks to Roger for demonstrating uncommon bravery.
Drew,
Once again you show why you are my favorite film journalist out there.I am sure there will be many more lengthy, flowery trtributes given to the late, great Robert Ebert, but none of them will match your ability to pay fitting tribute to a titan of a man, by showing the undeniable fact that we not only lost an amazing critic but an amazing man as well. Your piece is what every tribute should strive to be!
Thanks for this, Drew. Like Ebert himself, you are underestimated as a critic and film scholar.
Sad sad day.
Roger Ebert will be sorely missed.
Ironic that David Poland gave you such a hard time for being an online critic, given that’s basically all he’s done for the last several years. Other than an entire page full of links to other sites, of course. Including yours at times! I guess you be an asshole to ’em as long as you can, then join ’em.
Lovely piece Drew, thumbs up.
As a young fan of cinema and Siskel & Ebert, I bought a copy of Roger Ebert’s movie guide when I was 11 and started picking off the well reviewed films. A year later I was sitting in a theater all by myself to see Ran on it’s opening day. Through Siskel & Ebert I also discovered Goddard, Truffaut, Ozu, Malle, Cassavettes, Hitchcock, Ford, Peckinpaugh, Wilder, Antonioni, Besson…Rest well, sir.
“By the way… I saw ‘Fight Club’ again. I’m still not sure I love it, but I think you’re more right than wrong.”
This is why I loved this man, even having never met him (obviously). His fairness and humility when it came to giving opinions on film. He called The Brown Bunny the worst film to ever show at Cannes, the director “cursed” him with colon cancer, and even after all that he watched the film later (recut) and said he changed his mind on it and that he liked it.
This is how everyone should approach films: With fairness, grace, and humility. The next time any of us thinks about delving into a crazy rant against someone for disliking a film on an internet message board, we should think of Roger Ebert.
I was at a small group dinner for Roger Ebert in 1976 at the University of Missouri. He told me two jokes, of which I offer in a somewhat abbreviated form:
1. Q. How many Public Television execs does it take to change a lightbulb? A: 1 to change it and 23 to have a pledge drive to import the lightbulb from England.
2. A chicken from New York goes to the Catskills. She lays an egg. The egg hatches, a chick comes out and asks the chicken: “Now that you laid me will you talk to me in the city?”
I knew then that Ebert needed to perform as well as write. He’s to be missed.
One of the things that I loved about Roger is how he embraced the internet (from a position of advantage to do so I suppose) but that he still ran mostly counter to the prevailing way movie discussion grew there. He showed that his values and perspective were every bit as relevent (MORE) at a time when his way and the new way (and the people on both sides) were more or less at each other’s throats. His easy, grounded and non-pandering on-release embrace of a few of the internet’s favorite targets come to mind as examples.
Roger’s mix of life experience, perspective and intellect was and is rare and it made him brilliant at what he did. As impressive as his movie-related work is it was always clear he had lived a life that led him to it, not vice versa. He will definitely be missed.
Thanks for sharing your story about him.