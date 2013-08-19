Mysterious new trailer for ‘The Stranger’ from producer JJ Abrams appears online

Okay, I give up. What is “The Stranger”?
First, I’m not even sure it’s right to be using that as a title. It is the name of the mysterious YouTube clip that went live today, but it’s not necessarily the title of whatever is being advertised. If this is indeed an advertisement.
I congratulate Bad Robot on pulling this one off completely. No matter what gets uncovered about this project and when, they managed to pull off the reveal without any leaks at all, something that is not easy to do. This short piece, just over a minute long, is very odd. Images of a man washing up on a beach, his hands bound by rope. A low, gravely voice speaks in voice-over as we see the person struggle to their feet.
And then at the very end, the money shot, which is the unsettling image at the top of this story.
“Men are erased… and reborn.”
Could this be the mysterious project that Bradley Parker (director of “The Chernobyl Diaries”) set up with Bad Robot last year? Or is it something that we know even less about?
Here’s the video that was released via Bad Robot’s YouTube channel this morning:
The entire Tweet they sent out with the link was simply:
@badrobot “Soon he will know” – Anonymous
Sounds like they’re off and running with another mystery, and we’ll certainly try to keep you updated about what this is and how it eventually connects to whatever film or TV project they’re developing.
Know, he will. Soon.
It’s a lion.
My problem with this is, aside from somehow invoking Oldboy (no idea why aside from the crazy hair and not knowing stuff), this reveals so little as to garner no interest. And the obviously-supposed-to-be-creepy-mouth-sewn-shut-guy just seems like they are trying too hard. It reminds me of LOST when they had creepy elements and then threw in the whole Others’ Temple with Lennon & Dogen. Yeah, it was supposed to add another layer of mystique. Instead, it just got in the way of the story. If there is a purpose for the strong-but-silent-guy, maybe it all works out. As for the trailer, it just took me out of the moment. That moment being of a guy who washes ashore located approximately who-knows-where for who-knows-why. We are supposed to care for reasons we know not. But we will. Soon. Apparently.
If they had made it more about portraying some emotion, or urgency, I might be more interested. An amnesiac story could be powerful.
This could be great for all I know. The trailer really did nothing for me.
Agreed. The whole “mystery” schtick isn’t bad if done correctly but I feel JJ Abrams is getting confused.
Not giving me details *by itself* doesn’t make me interested. Showing me something interesting *and then* not giving me any details, that gets me curious.
The Cloverfield teaser didn’t get us all hyped because we didn’t know what it was, it got us excited because the sound design of the roar, the statue of liberty’s head rolling around and the novelty of the as-yet-not-overused found footage were tantalising. THEN, when we got no more details, that’s when we got excited.
But make no mistake, it wasn’t not knowing that made us excited, it was that the teaser was in of itself exciting.
What JJ Abrams is doing here is just one step up from tweeting “I am doing a new movie” and expecting us to to get excited by that fact alone.
I liked the comments at The A.V. Club that called the marketing of these teasers the carrot on the string for the utterly convententional (if not outright stolen) movies that get released. Still, it’s a nice and moody teaser.
It’s the new “Star Wars” villain. Duh, winning!
A true teaser trailer in every sense. It reminds of the opening of the Marcus Sakey book “The Two Deaths of Daniel Hayes.” Not a very good book, but the rest of Sakey’s books are worth checking out for those who are interested.
It’s as evocative as a cologne commercial. Tell me what it’s about and maybe I’ll give more of a dam.
As you said “Stranger” may have nothing to do with the eventual title of this project. My call is Stranger in a Strange Land by Heinlein. I am probably wrong but god I hope I’m not.
If this is called Stranger, and the trailer shows a guy walking on the beach, with the sun beating down on him, then this is likely an adapdation of “The Stranger,” which is also known as “The Outsider,” and it’s written by Alber Calmus. The trailer looks like it’s from the novel’s most important scene.
I doubt it’s an adaptation of Camus’ The Stranger. Having read the book and watched the trailer, the only similarity is that a beach is involved.
I’m guessing JJ Abrams hasn’t actually SEEN The Chernobyl Diaries if he’s working with the director of that mess. Sadly, I have.
Does everybody get a second chance in Hollywood? Really?
It’s gotta be for the miniseries he’s doing based on Rod Serling’s last script, right?