‘Naked and Afraid’: Can the make-up artist and sober coach make it?

So, a naked make-up artist and a naked sober coach are on a deserted island… what, this isn't the set up to a joke? No, it's what really happened on “Naked and Afraid” this week, and I was expecting a complete debacle. The make-up artist assures us she's a “girly girl” who works at the mall, while the middle-aged sober coach was a big time addict who totally digs adventures, dude. That's a recipe for disaster and certain death, right?
Not exactly. The make-up artist knows how to hunt and fish (helpful) and the sober coach likes to ride bikes (not useful, but he's fit). Their PSRs (Primitive Survival Ratings) are pretty decent — 6.3 for Keith and 6.1 for Alana. Okay, maybe they're up for sharks, venomous sea snakes, triple digit heat and cyclones. Doesn't Fiji sound like an idea vacation spot?
The two arrive at the nekkid spot, and Keith is worried that Alana might be attractive and his body will… react. Alana, on the other hand, is single, so she can't rule out a potential spark! Why oh why does anyone ever worry about this stuff? In about five minutes they're both going to be covered in mud, stinky and dehydrated. You will not have sufficient blood flow to get an erection, Keith.
The first thing Keith notices about Alana is she's cute — and she's ghostly pale. She's a redhead, which suggests to me she might actually burst into flame, but I will say she has some really nice tattoos. Shame they're going to be burned right off her body.
Keith brings the machete and Alana brings the fire starter (does anyone ever bring anything else?), and things start off well — they get a fire started quickly and build a pretty decent shelter. The problem is water. First, they try to purify some water, but can't get it warm enough to kill bacteria. Next, Keith cuts down a banana tree, which yields some kind of battery-acid flavored liquid. So, what's his next great idea? Cutting down a coconut tree. Of course! Because the banana tree was so great!
Alana tries to gently suggest Keith is being a stubborn goat, but no such luck. He wears himself out chopping away at the coconut tree. So, he's exhausted, they're both dehydrated, and they ring in day three without a drop of water. Yay!
Finally, they find a rain puddle to lap up, and there's no pondering about how to purify the water — it's game on.
So, this is great, right? They're hydrated, they have shelter… oh, wait. There's torrential rain and they spend the night not-cuddling for warmth. That may account for why they start getting really good and crabby as their “vacation” wears on. Keith gets diarrhea, which you would think would shut him up but not so much. He thinks Alana is a whiny, bitchy prima donna. Alana isn't too fond of him, either, especially when he goes all “Rambo” in trying to catch a sea snake and only succeeds in wounding one. There's more bickering in this episode than in most, and that's saying something.
Then, day 10 rolls around and Keith is just done. He's ready to go home, then changes his mind. He's going to approach this challenge as he approaches sobriety — one day at a time. Or one hour at a time. Or one minute. Let's just say incrementally. He may have just wanted to hang it up, because that night he has a seizure and has to be transported to a local hospital. On day 11, Keith officially taps out.
So Alana is going to quit, right? I mean, she can't go 11 days in the wilderness on her own, can she? Actually, um, she can. She eats crabs, gobbles down termites, and even creates a cute tube top and miniskirt ensemble (I'm thinking she used Keith's bag, unless a shipment of burlap washed up on the shore). On the 21st day, she drags herself to the destination point and waves for the helicopter to pick her up.
Alana, the shockingly pale make-up artist, is the first person to make it to the end of the 21 day challenge solo. Wow.
The final assessment of our power couple is appropriately topsy-turvy. Keith lost 18 pounds in just 11 days, while Alana lost 17 in 21 days. Her PSR went up to 7.0, while Keith's dropped to 4.5. And on “Naked After Dark,” fans vote overwhelmingly that women are tougher survivalists than men. It's hard not to agree after Fiji.
Were you surprised that Keith tapped out? Did you think they should have bypassed the sea snake? What did you think of Alana's survival skills?
So I wonder if they will try pairs of the same gender?
We saw an interview with Alana just after Keith taps out on day 11. In this interview Alana is clearly chewing — something. What was Alana chewing during this interview? Did the producers slip her a protein bar?
Oh, wow. I hope not — maybe she was chewing bark? A leaf? A crab? I would hate for her to have gotten a hand. It would just tarnish the show and, well, her reputation.
PERHAPS, rather than automatically assume she was slipped something, you might just consider that she is likely to be chewing on anything she can find to work up some saliva… or simply dry mouth…or nervousness. I wonder if the comment would have been made had it been Keith that made it on his own. Actually, I don’t wonder at all.
This is super old now, and might never be seen, but here goes… I was eating my breakfast of roasted coconut and wild beans. The crew arrived at the island after dealing with Keith for the night and decided to interview me while revealing the info about my partner to me. My usual routine by that point was to stick half a coconut in the fire before I went to sleep, so it would be sweet and chewy when I woke up. The way I was chomping down leads me to believe that shot was of me chewing the coconut, not the beans, as they were small and soft. Breakfast of champions! :)
And for the record, I was given absolutely nothing helpful during the 21 days. In fact, I was not even allowed to use washed up trash, as many other pairs had been able to. I was pissed! LOL
Alana should have gotten a higher PSR. No other person has done this. I’ve seen couples get above 9 and didn’t accomplish what she had.
Keith is a major wuss.
Keith was tapping out from the beginning. Typical addict sissy behavior. He may be clean but he’s still a weak selfish person who lied and faked injury to bail out. Again..typical addict behavior
How do u fake a seizure and severe dehydration? People are brave behind keyboards, I would love to see u survive out there!
Typical addict behavior. He was tapped out after day 1 and made it clear. But as an addict, still a selfish liar who bailed by faking illness. again, just typical behavior for any addict
Keith, “I’m not being a wuss … ” Ummm … yup, you are.
Alana, you rock.
Thanks so much for the (funny) episode blow-by-blow! I just started watching this show and my dvr cut off right before they revealed Alana’s revised psr. Bummer, right? But thankfully your site let me know how things turned out!
Has seizure from withdrawal. Called a wus. Lady makes it to the end. Has her rather irrelevant attribute of gender picked out and generalized As the reason she made it and not her abilities as an individual…..really people .