‘Naked and Afraid’ set to return next month – with a friend

Missing “Naked and Afraid”? Then good news — the series will be back and baring all yet again on Sun., March 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Even better, the show now has a companion program running immediately afterward — “Discovery After Dark” (w/t) — which will host the survivalists from “Naked and Afraid,” probably in clothing. But that’s just a guess. “Discovery After Dark” premieres at 10:15 p.m. ET

“Discovery After Dark” follows in the footsteps of Discovery”s first ever live talk show, “Shark After Dark,” which premiered after Shark Week 2013. “Discovery After Dark” will be hosted by Joe Bereta, who will also be joined by Shark After Dark”s Bob (the shark) Oschack and social correspondent, Taryn Southern.

Each week on “Naked and Afraid”, a new pair of complete and total strangers – one man and one woman – will yet again find themselves stranded in and exposed to the elements. The duo – both survivalists with their own expertise – will be dropped with no food, no water…and no clothes. The goal: survive for 21 days with nothing but one personal item each. The prize: the fact that they survived. Period. No big money, no vacation, nothing. Crazy, right?

It’s no big surprise that Discovery Channel is trying to find a way to extend its “Naked and Afraid” programming. The June 2013 premiere of “Naked and Afraid” delivered 4.16 million total viewers P2+ and stands as Discovery Channel”s most watched series premiere ever in Total Viewers P2+ delivery.

Following each new episode of “Naked and Afraid”, “Discovery After Dark” host Joe Bereta will talk to the castaways from that night”s “Naked and Afraid” to get a more in-depth look at what those 21 days were actually like.

But that’s not all! “Discovery After Dark” will also include celebrity guests, other familiar Discovery faces, behind-the-scenes and never before seen “Naked and Afraid” footage and in-studio stunts. The new talk show will also have a large social media aspect to it, allowing viewers to interact directly – and immediately – with Bereta and the guests. “Discovery After Dark” is produced by Embassy Row, the innovative production company behind AMC”s “The Talking Dead,” Bravo”s “Watch What Happens Live,” and Shark After Dark, along with Green Mountain West.

Joe Bereta is currently the head writer and a host on Phil DeFranco’s premium Youtube vertical “Sourcefed”. “Sourcefed” has amassed over 1 million subscribers and over 500 million video views. Prior to “Sourcefed”, Bereta was part of the largely successful sketch duo Barats and Bereta.

Bob Oschack is currently a writer on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and has been performing stand-up since 1994. Oschack most recently appeared as Bob the Shark on Discovery’s Shark After Dark. He has served as an on-camera correspondent for “Best Damn Sports Show,” “iVillage Live” and Fox Sports, as well as numerous sketches for “The Late Late Show”. He has also written for “Best Damn Sports Show,” “Mind of Mencia,” Dennis Miller, “The Showbiz Show with David Spade,” “The MTV Movie Awards” and Comedy Central Roasts of Larry the Cable Guy and James Franco.