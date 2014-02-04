Nas commemorates ‘Illmatic’ 20th anniversary with reissue, documentary and tour

This year marks 20 years since Nas broke through with his debut album “Illmatic” and the rapper is celebrating its anniversary with a two-disc reissue, feature-length documentary and tour. Check out the track list for “Illmatic XX” below.

“Illmatic XX” will feature a remastered edition of the original album, plus rare remixes, demos and freestyles. It will be released on April 15, four days before the original album came out in 1994. Preview the Stink Mix of “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” at Rap Genius

“Time Is Illmatic” will chronicle the making of the album. Directed by One9 and Erik Parker, the documentary will be released sometime in 2014.

Nas is planning a spring U.S. tour where he will perform “Illmatic” in its entirety. So far, he has announced two shows at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on March 28 and 29 and will appear at both Coachella weekends on Saturday, April 12 and 19.

Here’s the track list for “Illmatic XX”

Disc One: Remastered original album

1 The Genesis

2 N.Y. State of Mind

3 Life’s a Bitch

4 The World Is Yours

5 Halftime

6 Memory Lane (Sittin’ in Da Park)

7 One Love

8 One Time 4 Your Mind

9 Represent

10 It Ain’t Hard to Tell

Disc Two: Demos, Remixes and Live Radio

1 I’m a Villain (previously unreleased)

2 The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show on WKCR October 28, 1993 (previously unreleased freestyle)

3 Halftime (Butcher Remix)

4 It Ain’t Hard to Tell (Remix) (promo single)

5 One Love (LG Main Mix)

6 Life’s a Bitch (Arsenal Mix) (promo single)

7 One Love (One L Main Mix)

8 The World Is Yours (Tip Mix)

9 It Ain’t Hard to Tell (The Stink Mix) (UK single)

10 It Ain’t Hard to Tell (The Laidback Remix) (UK single)