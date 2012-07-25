Nas earns his 6th No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 with ‘Life Is Good’

Nas’ “Life Is Good” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week, making it the rapper’s sixth chart-topper on the sales tally. The set sold 149,000 copies.

“Untitled,” Nas’ last solo set from 2008, also made it to the summit, with 187,000; his combo with Damian “Jr.” Gong Marley “Distant Relatives” got to No. 5 with 57,000 in 2010. His other No. 1s were 1996’s “It Was Written,” his collaboration set “The Firm” from 1997, “I Am” from 1999 and “Hip-Hop Is Dead” from 2007.

Zac Brown Band’s “Uncaged” slips from No. 1 to No. 2 with 78,000 units, a sales decrease of 67%.

“Kidz Bop 22” bows at No. 3 with 64,000, which is the series’ 15th top 10 set.

Frank Ocean’s “Channel Orange,” which is now available at all retailers, falls No. 2 to No. 4 with 54,000 (-59%). Justin Bieber’s “Believe” slips No. 3 to No. 5 (45,000, -1%),

And what is Phil Collins’ “Hits” doing back onto the Billboard 200, at No. 6? The album went up for sale on Amazon MP3 for $.99 for a day last week, helping it to sell 40,000 copies (+4,575%).

One Direction’s “Up All Night” sits tight at No. 7 (36,000, -1%).

“The Dark Knight Rises” soundtrack starts at No. 8 with 33,000. It features only Hans Zimmer’s score as opposed to auxiliary or “inspired-by” tunes.

Adele’s “21” falls No. 8 to No. 9 (33,000, -7%) and Maroon 5’s “Overexposed” slides No. 5 to No. 10 (29,000, -35%).

Sales are down 4% compared to last week and down 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 3% for the year so far.