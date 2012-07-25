Nas earns his 6th No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 with ‘Life Is Good’

#Adele #Frank Ocean #ONE DIRECTION #Justin Bieber
07.25.12 6 years ago

Nas’ “Life Is Good” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week, making it the rapper’s sixth chart-topper on the sales tally. The set sold 149,000 copies.

“Untitled,” Nas’ last solo set from 2008, also made it to the summit, with 187,000; his combo with Damian “Jr.” Gong Marley “Distant Relatives” got to No. 5 with 57,000 in 2010. His other No. 1s were 1996’s “It Was Written,” his collaboration set “The Firm” from 1997, “I Am” from 1999 and “Hip-Hop Is Dead” from 2007.

Zac Brown Band’s “Uncaged” slips from No. 1 to No. 2 with 78,000 units, a sales decrease of 67%.

“Kidz Bop 22” bows at No. 3 with 64,000, which is the series’ 15th top 10 set.

Frank Ocean’s “Channel Orange,” which is now available at all retailers, falls No. 2 to No. 4 with 54,000 (-59%). Justin Bieber’s “Believe” slips No. 3 to No. 5 (45,000, -1%), 

And what is Phil Collins’ “Hits” doing back onto the Billboard 200, at No. 6? The album went up for sale on Amazon MP3 for $.99 for a day last week, helping it to sell 40,000 copies (+4,575%).

One Direction’s “Up All Night” sits tight at No. 7 (36,000, -1%).

“The Dark Knight Rises” soundtrack starts at No. 8 with 33,000. It features only Hans Zimmer’s score as opposed to auxiliary or “inspired-by” tunes.

Adele’s “21” falls No. 8 to No. 9 (33,000, -7%) and Maroon 5’s “Overexposed” slides No. 5 to No. 10 (29,000, -35%).

Sales are down 4% compared to last week and down 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 3% for the year so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#Frank Ocean#ONE DIRECTION#Justin Bieber
TAGSadelefrank oceanJustin Bieberkidz bop 22maroon 5Nasone directionphil collinsThe Billboard 200the dark knight risesthe dark knight rises soundtrackzac brown band

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP