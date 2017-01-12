UPROXX 20: Nathan Fillion Loves Disneyland And Greek Ribs

#Modern Family #UPROXX Interviews #UPROXX 20
Editor-in-Chief
01.12.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Nathan Fillion is an actor perhaps best known for portraying Richard Castle on ABC’s Castle. You may also know him from shows like Modern Family and Desperate Housewives, and films like Waitress and Saving Private Ryan. Currently, he co-stars alongside Alan Tudyk in Con Man, a web series that follows a cult sci-fi actor as he tours the convention circuit. A special episode of the series premieres today on Comic-Con HQ. Nathan was kind enough to take part in our 20 questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A vodka soda if it’s a fancy party. Spiced rum and Coke for casual. Piña Colada in the tropics.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@kellyaxelrad. She’s brilliant, funny, self-deprecating and socially responsible.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Westworld, Walking Dead, Talking Dead, Ridiculousness, Impossible Engineering, Drunk History, Rick and Morty, to name a few.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

If it’s my last — more important than what I eat, is who I eat it with.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

IMDB, Amazon.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Darth Vader theme, when my dad calls.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Learn to cook, dance, and play an instrument.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to spell self-deprecating.

9. Dogs or cats?

96% of dogs are great. All cats are on a brief probationary period.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Martin Sexton at the Troubadour.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family#UPROXX Interviews#UPROXX 20
TAGSMODERN FAMILYNATHAN FILLIONuproxx 20uproxx interviews

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP