National Board of Review names ‘A Most Violent Year’ 2014’s best film

The New York-based National Board of Review can often be a bit funky and fun with its Best Film pick. Movies like “Quills,” for instance, have taken the cake in the past. This year, they really, really liked J.C. Chandor's “A Most Violent Year,” handing the film its top honor as well as a tied Best Actor prize with Michael Keaton for Oscar Isaac and the Best Supporting Actress award for Jessica Chastain.
I had heard the film screened very well to the group, but I also heard “Selma” played through the roof. The problem, though, is that apparently the “Selma” screening, which was the last film the group saw, happened when a number of them had already left for Thanksgiving holiday. So I guess that was a difference maker in the end.
Nevertheless, a huge coup for A24 and a great, novel choice in a year that is shaping up to be all over the map.
Other winners include Julianne Moore for Best Actress, already high-steppin' to Oscar for her “Still Alice” performance. Edward Norton won the Best Supporting Actor prize for “Birdman,” furthering that two-horse race with yesterday's New York Film Critics Circle winner J.K. Simmons. Screenplay honors went to “The LEGO Movie” (Really? With that wealth of wonderful original screenplay contenders?) and “Inherent Vice.” Clint Eastwood won Best Director for “American Sniper,” but it seems he (and Warner Bros. in particular) always does well with this group.
Nowhere to be found was Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar,” which coupled with the “Selma” goose egg, is a bummer for the Paramount folks today.
But onward. No one announcement is going to make or break this race, and certainly no one announcement is going to be a game changer. This is going to continue to morph and evolve on its on schedule, and it's going to be fun to watch.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Film: “A Most Violent Year”
Best Director: Clint Eastwood, “American Sniper”
Best Actor: (TIE) Oscar Isaac, “A Most Violent Year” and Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress: Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Inherent Vice”
Best Original Screenplay: “The LEGO Movie”
Best Animated Feature: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
Breakthrough Performance: Jack O'Connell, “Starred Up” and “Unbroken”
Best Ensemble: “Fury”
Best Directorial Debut: Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Wild Tales”
Best Documentary: “Life Itself”
William K. Everson Film History Award: Scott Eyman
Spotlight Award: Chris Rock for writing, directing and starring in “Top Five”
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “Rosewater,” “Selma”
Top 10
“American Sniper”
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Fury”
“Gone Girl”
“The Imitation Game”
“Inherent Vice”
“The LEGO Movie”
“Nightcrawler”
“Unbroken”
Top 5 Foreign Language Films
“Force Majeure”
“Gett: The Trial of Vivian Amsalem”
“Leviathan”
“Two Days, One Night”
“We Are the Best!”
Top 5 Documentaries
“Art and Craft”
“Jodorowsky's Dune”
“Keep On Keepin' On”
“The Kill Team”
“Last Days in Vietnam”
Top 10 Independent Films
“Blue Ruin”
“Locke”
“A Most Wanted Man”
“Mr. Turner”
“Obvious Child”
“The Skeleton Twins”
“Snowpiercer”
“Stand Clear of the Closing Doors”
“Starred Up”
“Still Alice”
I give NBR props for being a little bolder in their picks… but while some feel fresh and funky – others feel rather ridiculous… Fury? American Sniper? Where’s Selma and Theory of Everything? Into the Woods? Interstellar?
I applaud the inclusion of The LEGO Movie, but should it be Best Animated Film over HTTYD2? I never quite understand how they do things… its consistently inconsistent
Well, the Best Animated Film isn’t necessarily the one with the best screenplay, so that’s not inconsistent.
But, Sean C, LEGO not only won Best Screenplay, but it was on the overall Top 10 List and DRAGON was not. So, they either wanted to “spread the wealth around” or are fools who think that the Best Animated Feature category is more about technical aspects than artistic ones.
Eastwood winning seems like the big shocker here given that the only praise I’ve read about ‘American Sniper’ is all going to Bradley Cooper.
Not such a shock when you look at his history with the group.
The LEGO movie is in their top 10 best movies but how to train your dragon 2 is their best animated film? fucking huh?
Remember that the NBR’s goal is usually to represent as many studios and creative teams as possible at their event. So, given that The LEGO Movie landing in their Top 10 is already a victory in itself, they looked elsewhere for their animated prize. It’s standard logic for this group, even if it’s not especially logical.
For the same reason, their Best Picture winner isn’t in their Top 10, while their foreign-language and documentary winners aren’t in their respective top fives. Same quirk every year.
You dont need to do an excuse for the Selma snub. I am sure they saw it. Unless wins LAFCA Selma is under-performing.
And Unbroken is not dead. Even with mix reviews its going to score a lot of nods including BP à lá “Les Misérables”
It’s not an excuse. It’s a fact. Sorry it doesn’t fit your agenda, though.
“The LEGO Movie” is an interesting screenplay choice. It’s a very witty piece of writing, to be sure.
Norton is hilarious in “Birdman” (though his character kind of fades out by the final third), so if the season is going to be him competing against Simmons, it will be a compelling contest.
I agree with Fury and Nightcrawler as Top Ten. Had some issues with Fury’s ending, but overall it was tremendous film. Nightcrawler…it truly gets under your skin. The post-murder scene in the mansion had a Michael Mann “Manhunter” vibe to it.
Kris I know you’re a big supporter of HTTYD 2, as am I, but I have to defend The Lego Movie as a really brilliant movie worthy of a lot of the praise its given. Honestly, seeing it get Original Screenplay is incredibly well deserved and to use your expression, a very inspired choice. If nothing else, the fact that the film landed in February and is still being remembered really says something. I will be championing the film for the rest of the Oscar season and I was a huge fan of Dragon as well but am happy to see Lego get recognized.
I think it’s staggering how overrated the film is but I’m not raining on anyone’s parade.
It’s also a Warner Bros. film, and historically the studio has been very well represented by NBR. Just pointing it out.
Good choice. And tying Isaac and Keaton is awesome.
Glad to watch A Most Violent Year and the fantastic Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain win. Well deserved! I hope the latter ends up scoring a ridiculously deserved first Oscar win. I’m happy the great Julianne Moore scored a deserved win for her oustanding performance in Still Alice but I’d be even more happy to watch the insuperable Marion Cotillard winning for her phenomenal performance as a depressed and ordinary woman named Sandra Bya, who struggles with mental illness and potential redundancy at the same time in Two Days, One Night, easily the greatest female performance of the year. No other female performance in a leading role can come close to hers this year (and the second one would be her unforgettable portrayal of Polish immigrant turned prostitute to ’20s New York Ewa Cybulska in The Immigrant, so that says a lot).
“Who struggles with… potential redundancy.”
Ah, something you’re quite familiar with yourself.
“Struggles with… potential redundancy.”
So a struggle you’re rather familiar with yourself, then.
It’s hilarious to me that THAT comment went through twice.
@ JPLATT If you find me redundant, I completely respect your opinion man. I don’t care the slightest about it, but it’s your opinion and trust me, I respect it anyway. Kris, just curious, whose comment exactly did you find so funny for passing though twice? Mine or JPLATT’S?
JPLATT’s.
Also:
[disqus.com]
Kris, I accidentally posted the same comment twice in the post. Why exactly do you imply me as well through the link and don’t mention me directly? Don’t get it.
Yikes, what a terrifying link. I thought a simple Google search involving a few key words had revealed the depth of this whole schtick, but clearly, it didn’t even scratch the surface.
It was a joke aimed at JL for making fun of your redundancy, Stergios, with a comment that came through twice, i.e. was redundant.
And then just a note that boy, you sure are tireless with the same comment across the web.
Damn. Have to agree with Liz 1.0. I thought Stergios’s endless, repetitive posts were simply tedious and annoying, and that’s when I’d only seen them here and at Variety, Deadline and GoldDerby. But to see how thoroughly he’s spamming the Internet with what really is the same thing… Terrifying.
Marion Cotillard needs a restraining order a hell of a lot more than she needs a second Oscar nomination.
The truth is Kris that when I love an artist as much as Marion Cotillard or Jessica Chastain, I can be really tireless in expressing my love for them. As for you LIZ 1.0 and RJ, your stupidity is even more terrifying than my repetitive comments about Cotillard.
I wish Pride had gotten the Best Ensemble award and had made the 10 Best Independent films list. Ah, well…
I know it’s not happening, but I’m hoping for an out-of-nowhere SAG nod for “Pride.” Hands-down my favorite ensemble of the year.
Second time this week that I’ve seen Locke on a lis. Tom Hardy gives a tour de force performance, but the voices over the phone – Ruth Wilson, Ben Daniels, Andrew Scott – deserve credit. Just amazing…
Shocked at IDA being completely overlooked. I liked FORCE MAJEURE and WE ARE THE BEST! – but, they are in no way in the same class as the classic to be IDA.
Kristopher wrote: “I also heard “Selma” played through the roof. The problem, though, is that apparently the “Selma” screening, which was the last film the group saw, happened when a number of them had already left for Thanksgiving holiday. So I guess that was a difference maker in the end.”
Which begs the question, What the Hell is the damn rush? Wait until your members see all the movies, then vote. It’s the 2nd freakin’ day in December.
“Selma” didn’t get a goose egg, it also got the “Freedom of Expression” award along with “Rosewater”.
Somehow missed that in the release. But it’s sort of…not a real award here.
Yeah, seems like an afterthought.
The first Clint’s win here for directing was for Invictus. That’s saying a lot.
hmm… no mention of Whiplash. Somehow, the NBR top ten best films list loses credibility with me by its conspicuous absence.