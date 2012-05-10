NBC adds ‘Do No Harm,’ ‘Infamous’ to its slate

NBC’s pile of new series pickups grows ever larger with orders for the dramas “Do No Harm” and “Notorious.”

“Do No Harm,” written by David Schulner, is a Jekyll & Hyde-flavored drama featuring “Rescue Me” veteran Steven Pasquale as neurosurgeon with a very dark alter ego. NBC most recently went down the Jekyll/Hyde path with the short-lived drama “My Own Worst Enemy.”

“Infamous” — previously titled “Notorious,” but presumably changed either because of Biggie or Tori Spelling — focuses on a female detective who grew up as the daughter of the maid to a wealthy family and has to reinfiltrate their ranks to help solve a murder. Meagan Good stars in the Liz Heldens-scripted pilot, which was directed by Peter Horton.

These two pickups, reported by Deadline.com among other sources, join “Chicago Fire,” “Revolution” and “Hannibal” on NBC’s new drama slate for the upcoming season.

NBC’s full schedule will be announced on Sunday and Monday.