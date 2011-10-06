NBC axes ‘Free Agents’ after four airings

Apparently NBC Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt’s early-season patience had a shelf-life of “this week.”
Just two days after making “The Playboy Club” the season’s first casualty, NBC has pulled the plug on the freshman comedy “Free Agents.”
The cancellation of “Free Agents” has been in the cards since the series took a precipitous fall from its “Up All Night” lead-in airing after the “America’s Got Talent” finale last month. Subsequent airings in its regular Wednesday time period proved no more encouraging.
In its fourth and final airing, “Free Agents” drew a non-negotiable 3.28 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.
Based on the British format of the same name, “Free Agents” starred Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn.
While “Free Agents” has been pulled effective immediately, NBC has not yet announced plans for the new time period. Presumably repeats of a Thursday comedy would be the most likely contender, with “Whitney” a logical choice having been recently picked up a full season.
NBC has “30 Rock,” plus new offerings “Are You There, Vodka? It’s me, Chelsea,” “Best Friends Forever” and “Bent” on the comedy front for midseason, but don’t expect to see any of those shows in this slot any time soon.
[Update: NBC has, indeed, set repeats of “Whitney” to air in the 8:30 p.m. Wednesday slot for the near/foreseeable future.]
“NBC has “30 Rock” and “Bent” for midseason”
You forgot “Are You There Vodka…” I hope it was intentional.
Nope. Totally forgot about both “Vodka” and “Best Friends Forever” because NBC didn’t send either pilot to critics. Added ’em both… Thanks for the reminder!
-Daniel
The UK original starts airing this Saturday on BBCAmerica.
Who didn’t see this coming? Charlie’s Angels will be next.
I found this show a pleasant enough watch, though I never found it particularly, um…funny, which is always gonna be the kiss of death for a sitcom.
I wish it had survived my self-imposed “three-hour rule” (that you need to see 3 hours of something for a realistic judgment–3 hours of drama or 6 half-hours of comedy), but obviously it’s not my money NBC would’ve been bleeding by continuing to carry it.
My MVP in a losing effort is Natasha Leggero, who played the office assistant Emma. She was the one person whose timing and tone I thought most fit whatever was the ideal version of what this show was going for, and I look forward to seeing her hopefully rebound in future work.
Any chance Community slides in here to escape the Big Bang Theory bloodbath?
StephenB – “Community” isn’t really a good topical pairing with “Up All Night” and “Up All Night” isn’t really a strong enough lead-in to help “Community” anyway… It’s my suspicion that “Community” might do identical numbers to “Free Agents” in the same slot…
-Daniel
So how many failed shows in a row is this for Diane Ruggiero?
I kept forgetting about this show, as well as “Up All Night” – not used to watching NBC other than on Thursday.
Tough break for Hank Azaria – this show always seemed more cable than network, but how many times can cable save the day for network cast-offs?
This was my favourite new comedy, so naturally I’m quite upset right now. Not surprised in the least, but upset.
Through three episodes this had been no better than “passable”. I’m actually thankful for the cancellation as it will allow all of the very funny people involved in the show to do other things.