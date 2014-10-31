NBC cancels ‘A to Z’ and ‘Bad Judge’

10.31.14 4 years ago

NBC cancels “A to Z” and “Bad Judge”
The Peacock announced today it would no longer produce episodes of the freshman comedies beyond their 13-episode orders. “Bad Judge” has shot 10 episodes. “A to Z” has shot 11.

Ryan Murphy: All “American Horror Story” seasons are connected
“They”re all connected,” says Murphy. “We”re just beginning to tell you how they”re connected. They”re all very separate but there”s clues every season that we”re now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined.”

