NBC cancels ‘Go On’ after one season

Matthew Perry’s latest return to NBC was no more successful than his first return.

NBC confirmed on Friday (May 10) that the network won’t be moving forward on a second season of “Go On,” which premiered in the fall to big post-“Voice” numbers, but saw that audience fall precipitously without the popular singing show as a lead-in. A guest appearance by Courteney Cox failed to fuel a ratings resurrection, while a shift to Thursday only saw numbers drop further.

This is Perry’s third consecutive one-and-done network disappointment since the end of “Friends,” following NBC’s “Studio 60” and ABC’s “Mr. Sunshine.” An additional project, a Showtime pilot, never went to series.

The cancellation of “Go On” continues the clarification of NBC’s comedy bubble situation. “Parks and Recreation” has already been renewed, while “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” have been cancelled.

On the comedy side, the jury is still out on both “Community” and “The New Normal.” As soon as we know anything, we’ll let you know.

