NBC cancels ‘Go On’ after one season

05.10.13 5 years ago 21 Comments
Matthew Perry’s latest return to NBC was no more successful than his first return.
NBC confirmed on Friday (May 10) that the network won’t be moving forward on a second season of “Go On,” which premiered in the fall to big post-“Voice” numbers, but saw that audience fall precipitously without the popular singing show as a lead-in. A guest appearance by Courteney Cox failed to fuel a ratings resurrection, while a shift to Thursday only saw numbers drop further.
This is Perry’s third consecutive one-and-done network disappointment since the end of “Friends,” following NBC’s “Studio 60” and ABC’s “Mr. Sunshine.” An additional project, a Showtime pilot, never went to series. 
The cancellation of “Go On” continues the clarification of NBC’s comedy bubble situation. “Parks and Recreation” has already been renewed, while “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” have been cancelled.
On the comedy side, the jury is still out on both “Community” and “The New Normal.” As soon as we know anything, we’ll let you know.
Check out all of the recent Renewals and Cancellations in our 2013 TV Shows on the Bubble gallery.

Around The Web

TAGScancellationGO ONNBC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP