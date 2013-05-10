NBC cancels ‘Go On’ after one season

Matthew Perry’s latest return to NBC was no more successful than his first return.
NBC confirmed on Friday (May 10) that the network won’t be moving forward on a second season of “Go On,” which premiered in the fall to big post-“Voice” numbers, but saw that audience fall precipitously without the popular singing show as a lead-in. A guest appearance by Courteney Cox failed to fuel a ratings resurrection, while a shift to Thursday only saw numbers drop further.
This is Perry’s third consecutive one-and-done network disappointment since the end of “Friends,” following NBC’s “Studio 60” and ABC’s “Mr. Sunshine.” An additional project, a Showtime pilot, never went to series.
The cancellation of “Go On” continues the clarification of NBC’s comedy bubble situation. “Parks and Recreation” has already been renewed, while “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” have been cancelled.
On the comedy side, the jury is still out on both “Community” and “The New Normal.” As soon as we know anything, we’ll let you know.
This sucks. I didn’t think it was great or anything, but the show was good enough that it entertained me. Damn..
I was surprised by how much I came to enjoy Go On. That said, I could see the concept straining credibility if it went on for another season or longer (would anyone really stay in a grief support group for that long?), so maybe one pretty solid season and out is really the best thing for this show.
This is disappointing. The show was funny, and the early numbers were really strong. You’d think NBC could try to rebuild the audience by putting it after The Voice again.
NBC just gets too excited with a show’s success too easily and then ruin the show by sticking it on a different night praying the audience will follow. If they brought Go On along more slowly and had it following the Voice longer it probably would have been renewed. And then next season you start to build off of Go On on it’s own night with a larger audience.
NOOOO! This is terrible news. I really felt like Go On was rounding into a great comedy. Only Parks and Rec made me laugh harder and had more heart than Go On. This is very disappointing.
I’m hardly devastated by this news, but I’m still a little sad. It wasn’t a great show by any means, but I think it had a lot of potential. It will be interesting to see if NBC starts from scratch with their comedies this fall (save for Parks and Rec, of course). It would be a risky move, but not entirely unjustified.
This show did a good job weeding through the characters and developing the more interesting ones. I was interested in seeing more of that, so this news is disappointing.
TBS should pick it up and pair it with Cougar Town!
NBC has no idea when it comes to programming. I’m not surprised at this one bit. They may as well get rid of their programming department if they continue like this. Anyone can make these decisions.
I’m not surprised by this one bit. They’re programming decisions have been awful for years. They might as well let that department go since anyone can make the random decisions that they make.
So much for NBC trying to rebrand its comedies.
Not surprising, but disappointing, nonetheless. I will miss this show. Has a sitcom ever fallen as far, as fast?
That’s a mistake. If they stuck with it they would have had a audience for it.
Freudian Slip? Caption under NBC photo is “Goon.” If the description fits…
As always, another good show is being cancelled. Why is it that only nonsense, stupidity, and raunchy television shows are the only thing to stay on air? Every decent thoughtful comedy that comes out…ultimately gets cancelled without a fair shot. Usually, it seems the low ratings may in fact be due to schedule inconsistencies on the side of the network. Pick a time slot, stick to it and keep the show on weekly as planned. Viewership would then stay steady. You show it one week and NOT the next…viewers look for something else to watch. When you make a viewer switch channels due to the show not being played as planned. you risk the viewer never returning to the show. I genuinely enjoyed this show and i an highly disappointed to see it taken off the air without truly giving it a chance to thrive. Great cast, witty humor, and a feel good vibe is what this show offered to viewers. I am very sad to see it go. NBC you should really consider giving this show another shot!
I am more disappointed by this than I would have guessed. The show was up and down but the characters really grew on me.
For those of you in denial, look at the ratings. Here is how Goon did without a lead-in from The Voice (final ratings, adults 18-49, live+sd):
Apr 11 – 1.1
Apr 4 – 1.1
Mar 19 – 1.0
Mar 5 – 1.1
Feb 26 – 1.1
Feb 19 – 1.1
Jan 29 – 1.3
Jan 23 – 1.3
Jan 15 – 1.7
Jan 8 – 1.5
And here’s how it did when it aired after the Voice:
Mar 27 – 2.1
Dec 4 – 2.5
Nov 27 – 2.5
Nov 20 – 2.1
Nov 13 – 2.3
Oct 23 – 2.4
Oct 9 – 2.8
Oct 2 – 2.1
Its success was always a mirage. Take away the lead-in that was propping it up and it pulls 1.1s. No first year show is getting renewed on 1.1s, unless it airs on the CW. Television is a business, and this show was not selling eyeballs.
The low ratings can’t be denied, but I guarantee at least half of the sitcom pilots that NBC picks up will do as bad or worse. At least Go On was a good show that had the potential to grow an audience over time. Since nothing on NBC does well, they might as well go for quality.
That’s not how the calculus of television works. It’s not a gamble in the slightest to let a new series have a chance at that time slot. The new series will probably do better, at least at first, and even if it doesn’t, you can pull it from rotation or ship it off to Saturdays and replace it with reruns or unscripted content and still be not any worse off than you would have been sticking with an expensive scripted series that was consistently doing 1.1s.
In fact you are actively throwing away money if you continue to produce the scripted series, because you can get that same audience for a fraction of the cost (or even no cost) with any old utility player from the bench. A 1.1 A18-49 rating is what a re-run of the Office brings in, and it’s what you can expect from fluff like Dateline or Rock Center (the latter even managing to do it in the ratings sinkhole of Friday.) So even if the new series fails, you aren’t any worse off.
This is too bad, but also far from surprising. “Go On” was a show with some talented character actors and some good relationships on the pheriphery, but at it’s core never entirely worked. Matt Perry, even in the height of his movie career, was always more of a character actor; an underdog nervously reacting to the fast-paced craziness around him. And while we’ve seen that he can do drama, being a comedic straight man, or a cocky but charismatic leader, or – for that matter – a sports radio DJ, really only serviced a show a small fraction of the time. There were always a few nice moments and chucles, but it was never *that* good or *that* funny. Coupled with their early struggles to get the Lauren Benanti character right, the show was left scrapping for base hits, rather than swinging for the fences.
This is so sad. I loved this show. And I love Mattew Perry. Well my night just got ruined.