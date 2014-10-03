NBC developing modern-day Peter Pan sitcom

(CBR) NBC apparently can”t get enough pixie dust.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that in addition to its live-action “Peter Pan” musical, the network also has a script commitment for “Wendy and Peter,” a modern-day retelling of the Wendy/Peter love story – done as a sitcom.

The show will be a single-camera workplace/romantic comedy told from the perspective of Wendy. EW reports it will center “on a woman hoping to find love with a real man, but who finds herself falling for Peter, a guy who”s just not quite ready to grow up.” No word on whether either character will ever fly to the break room for coffee or have a dastardly boss named Mr. Hook.

The series is said to be inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Marisa Coughlan. Sitcom vets Will McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) will also executive produce. This announcement follows the debut of another McCormack/Jones romantic comedy on NBC – “A to Z.”