‘Remington Steele’ reboot series in the works at NBC

10.09.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

“Remington Steele” is back in business.

NBC has landed a reboot of the classic 1980s detective series that will be written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn (“Spin City”) and directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Gangster Squad,” “Zombieland”), according to Deadline. The show will focus on Olivia Holt, daughter of Steele and Laura Holt (played by Pierce Brosnan and Stephanie Zimbalist in the original series), as she reopens the Remington Steele Detective Agency and subsequently becomes caught up in a series of “hilarious, action-packed, romantic entanglements” just like her parents. Unlike the original series, the update is being conceived as a half-hour comedy.

“Remington Steele” premiered in 1982 and ran for five seasons on NBC. The show focused on the relationship between Holt (Zimbalist) and Steele (Brosnan), the con man she hired to pose as the fictitious male head of her detective agency. The ongoing sexual tension between the two erupted into a full-blown romance by series end.

Would you be interested in watching a “Remington Steele” reboot? Sound off by voting in the poll below.

