‘Remington Steele’ reboot series in the works at NBC

“Remington Steele” is back in business.
NBC has landed a reboot of the classic 1980s detective series that will be written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn (“Spin City”) and directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Gangster Squad,” “Zombieland”), according to Deadline. The show will focus on Olivia Holt, daughter of Steele and Laura Holt (played by Pierce Brosnan and Stephanie Zimbalist in the original series), as she reopens the Remington Steele Detective Agency and subsequently becomes caught up in a series of “hilarious, action-packed, romantic entanglements” just like her parents. Unlike the original series, the update is being conceived as a half-hour comedy.
“Remington Steele” premiered in 1982 and ran for five seasons on NBC. The show focused on the relationship between Holt (Zimbalist) and Steele (Brosnan), the con man she hired to pose as the fictitious male head of her detective agency. The ongoing sexual tension between the two erupted into a full-blown romance by series end.
I rather see an edgy anti hero remake of Peter Gunn.
This is an idea the masses have clearly been clamoring for.
Cancelled in 3 weeks.
As long as Doris Roberts comes back as Mildred, I’m in.
This story surprises me. I was a teenager and big fan of Remington Steele back then. It was always in danger of cancellation. I am surprised anyone remembers it well enough to “reboot.” I guess it’s more recent then Ironsides though.
Another example of the extent of zero creative thinking – this is pathetic.