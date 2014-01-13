NBC orders ‘Constantine’ pilot from David Goyer

John Constantine may be coming to NBC.

The network has ordered a pilot episode for “Constantine,” a new drama created by David Goyer (“Man of Steel”) and Daniel Cerrone (“Dexter”) that centers on the fabled DC/Vertigo antihero who was previously the subject of a 2005 live-action film starring Keanu Reeves. The character first appeared in “Swamp Thing” #37 in 1985 before getting his own long-running series with “Hellblazer,” published from 1988-2013 by DC imprint Vertigo.

Also ordered to pilot by the network is “Mysteries of Laura,” a procedural “with a sharp sense of humor” that centers on a “quirky female homicide detective” who juggles her difficult job with an ex-husband and her two twin boys. Written by Jeff Rake (“The Tomorrow People”) and executive-produced by Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”), the series is based on a Spanish TV format.



