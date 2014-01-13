NBC orders ‘Constantine’ pilot from David Goyer

John Constantine may be coming to NBC.
The network has ordered a pilot episode for “Constantine,” a new drama created by David Goyer (“Man of Steel”) and Daniel Cerrone (“Dexter”) that centers on the fabled DC/Vertigo antihero who was previously the subject of a 2005 live-action film starring Keanu Reeves. The character first appeared in “Swamp Thing” #37 in 1985 before getting his own long-running series with “Hellblazer,” published from 1988-2013 by DC imprint Vertigo.
Also ordered to pilot by the network is “Mysteries of Laura,” a procedural “with a sharp sense of humor” that centers on a “quirky female homicide detective” who juggles her difficult job with an ex-husband and her two twin boys. Written by Jeff Rake (“The Tomorrow People”) and executive-produced by Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”), the series is based on a Spanish TV format.
Do either of the new shows sound appealing to you? Sound off in the comments.
Constantine sounds awesome and just bring back Keanu! He was great and he wants to do it.
This will be absolutely nothing like the comic book.
To be honest, that might be a good thing. When the comic was good it was hyper-specific to a specific time and milieu. Margaret Thatcher was always the baddy in some guise or other, and when she couldn’t be it sort of started to go downhill.
The book jumped the shark with Azzarello’s moronic prison storyline, and up until it was cancelled and rebooted it was just getting worse and worse. The less said about the reboot, which tries to rework the character as a quasi-cape, the better.
Anything with the names Goyer or Berlanti attached to them will be awful, especially in producer/creator roles.
Has Berlanti really done anything outright terrible outside the Green Lantern atrocity? He’s done lots of mediocre stuff, but he’s a working network TV writer who’s willing to take paycheck jobs, so that’s not unexpected. “Everwood” is still one of my favorite shows of its kind, and I feel like he’s done really solid work on “Arrow.”
Goyer is…yeah, it’ll be bad.