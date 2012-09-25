NBC renews ‘The Voice’ for a fourth and fifth cycle

Apparently content that “The Voice” has not, in fact, been killed off by a hasty fall return, NBC has renewed the singing competition hit for a fourth and fifth season.

The renewal isn’t a surprise for at least two clear reasons:

First, “The Voice” is NBC’s hope and salvation, giving the network three hours of reliable ratings every week and even holding up solidly on Monday (September 24) against the enhanced competition of premiere night.

Secondly, NBC already announced last week that Shakira and Usher would be taking over for CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera in a not-so-hypothetical fourth season. The release announcing that sea change also reassured CeeLo and Xtina fans that those mentors would return after the one cycle hiatus.

“This pickup will assure the many dedicated ‘Voice” fans that this innovative show will continue to bring some of the most talented new voices to the world”s attention through all of next year,” blurbs NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “With the addition of Usher and Shakira as rotating coaches to join Christina, CeeLo, Adam and Blake in the next cycle, we know that this incredibly addictive program will remain even more relevant as we move forward through this exciting season. My hat is off to John de Mol, Mark Burnett, and everyone who produces this classy and highly entertaining show for us.”

Interestingly, while NBC’s release clarifies the obligations taking Green and Aguilera out of commission — He’s developing new music and an NBC scripted comedy, while she’s releasing an album and going on tour — of the other mentors, it only says “current celebrity musician coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will remain with the series through the fourth cycle.” What of the fifth cycle for Shelton and Levine? Apparently that’s unspecified.

NBC’s announcement confirms that the newly ordered cycles are for Spring and Fall 2013.