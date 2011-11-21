NBC returns to ‘ALF’ territory with new puppet comedy ‘The New Nabors’

It appears “Muppets” fever has successfully spread to the small-screen as well, with reports that NBC has bought a single-camera comedy series from the Jim Henson Company entitled “The New Nabors”. The story reportedly centers on a human family living next door to a family of puppets.

The script for the new series will be written by John Hoffman and “30 Rock” executive-producer John Riggi, with Jim Henson’s daughter Lisa Henson (the CEO of the company) executive-producing alongside them, according to Deadline.

I’m sure it’s no accident that this news was timed to the release of “The Muppets”, which opens on Wednesday and has been heavily-hyped for months now. The only question is whether this sort of thing would play well to modern-day TV audiences on a weekly basis, though I’m assuming that if this happens the show will prove to be substantially more hip than “ALF” ever was.

What do you think of this news? Is a puppet TV series something you’d like to see, or are you all Muppet-ed out already? Let your opinions fly in the comments!