

NBC scraps plans to build Jimmy Fallon a $25M new “Tonight Show” studio

Instead, Fallon’s current studio will be renovated at a cost of $5 million that will expand its capacity from 189 seats to 240. NBC previously planned to build a 400-seat megastudio for Fallon. PLUS: Fallon & John Krasinski battle in a lip sync-off.

Watch Kristen Wiig’s “SNL” promos

One year after her departure, and she’s dancing with Fred Armisen.



Stephen Colbert’s sister defeated in South Carolina Congressional race

Elizabeth Colbert Busch lost by nine points to former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford.

Allison Williams: Christopher Abbott’s exit had a “huge effect” on “Girls”

She says Abbott’s “unfortunate” departure had a “huge effect” on “Marnie specifically.”

PBS orders Latino period drama “Alta California” set in the 1800s

“Alta California” would tell the story of an arranged union of two families — one Mexican-Californian and the other European-American.

“The Borgias” may wrap up with a 2-hour movie

Season 3 could be the last season for the Showtime series.



Chuck Lorre’s “Mom” is expected to get a CBS pickup

The comedy starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney would be Lorre’s 4th on CBS.

Survey: Judge Judy, Judge Joe Brown are more trusted than Supreme Court

A Reader”s Digest” survey of the “100 Most Trusted People in America” found that the two TV judges were far more trusted than U.S. Supreme Court justices.

“The Office” finale is fetching as much as $400K per 30-second ad

The tacked-on extra 15 minutes will allow NBC to sell a few more minutes of advertising.

“The Americans” bosses delve into Season 1, storyline by storyline

From the spy storyline to the Jennings marriage.



BET cancels “Don’t Sleep!” starring T.J. Holmes

Holmes left his CNN anchor job to host the show that was supposed to be like a “Daily Show” for the black community.



See “The Killing’s” Season 3 trailer

A brand new case begins June 2.



Rachael Leigh Cook is pregnant

Cook, who’s expecting her first child with “Vampire Diaries” star Daniel Gillies, has been hiding her baby bump on the “Perception” set.