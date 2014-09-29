NBC’s 3-way crossover between ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ is set for November

09.29.14 4 years ago

NBC”s 3-way crossover between “Chicago Fire,” “SVU,” “Chicago P.D.” is set for November
Things will kick off Nov. 11 with an incident on “Chicago Fire” that prompts “Chicago P.D.” and “SVU” investigators to join forces the following night.

Walmart is blaming Tracy Morgan for not wearing a seatbelt in turnpike crash
Walmart says that injuries to Morgan and his passengers “were caused, in whole or in part, by plaintiffs' failure to properly wear an appropriate available seatbelt restraint device.”

Naomi Campbell joins “Empire”
She”ll recur as a woman named Camilla who has an affair with Hakeem, the potential heir to his father's throne.

ABC Family cancels “Mystery Girls,” renews “Young & Hungry,” orders its 1st procedural
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth”s comedy has officially been canceled, while the Ashley Tisdale-produced “Young & Hungry” will get a 2nd season. Meanwhile, ABC Family has ordered its first procedural, “Stitchers,” about a young woman who joins a government agency where she is stitched to the memories of the recently deceased.

