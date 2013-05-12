NBC’s ‘Dracula,’ ‘The Blacklist’ and ‘Ironside’ get new images

#The Blacklist
05.12.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
NBC’s newly released 2013-2014 schedule features three new dramas for the fall.
“The Blacklist,” starring Megan Boone and James Spader, has the plum 10 p.m. Monday timeslot after “The Voice.”
“Ironside,” a revamped version of the TV classic, stars Blair Underwood and airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.
And, finally, the long-awaited “Dracula,” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. after “Grimm.”
Check out key art, plus the first images for all three shows:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Blacklist
TAGSBlair UnderwoodDRACULAIRONSIDEjames spaderJONATHAN RHYS MEYERSNBCTHE BLACKLISTUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP