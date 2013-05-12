NBC’s ‘Dracula,’ ‘The Blacklist’ and ‘Ironside’ get new images

NBC’s newly released 2013-2014 schedule features three new dramas for the fall.
“The Blacklist,” starring Megan Boone and James Spader, has the plum 10 p.m. Monday timeslot after “The Voice.”
“Ironside,” a revamped version of the TV classic, stars Blair Underwood and airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.
And, finally, the long-awaited “Dracula,” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. after “Grimm.”
Check out key art, plus the first images for all three shows:
Well, since this is a post about the new promotional photos: Sexy Dracula…I’m down for that. Don’t really care about cop shows, but I like Blair Underwood so I’ll check it out. Didn’t even recognize James Spader – had to go back and look again!
I give Ironside a few episodes then cancelled, Blair Underwood cant act.