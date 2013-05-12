NBC’s ‘Dracula,’ ‘The Blacklist’ and ‘Ironside’ get new images

NBC’s newly released 2013-2014 schedule features three new dramas for the fall.

“The Blacklist,” starring Megan Boone and James Spader, has the plum 10 p.m. Monday timeslot after “The Voice.”

“Ironside,” a revamped version of the TV classic, stars Blair Underwood and airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

And, finally, the long-awaited “Dracula,” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. after “Grimm.”

Check out key art, plus the first images for all three shows: