Negan’s smarmy face is center-stage in first season 7 photo from ‘The Walking Dead’

The first picture from Season 7 of The Walking Dead was revealed today over at EW , but no one would blame you if you didn”t realize as it looks like something from the Season 6 finale. The image features Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Lucille front-and-center.

Image Credit: AMC/EW

When talking to Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero, he confirmed to EW that audiences will learn who was on the receiving end of Lucille during the season premiere.

“Yes, who was at the receiving end of Negan”s bat will be revealed in the first episode.”

First of all, was this ever up for debate? Fans are already on edge about having to wait months to find out if Glenn survives the night. Many – including our own Alan Sepinwall – threw in the towel for good when season 6 ended where it did. I can”t even imagine the uproar that would be caused if The Walking Dead kicked the reveal down the road to another episode.

But the wording here does indicate we might have to wait a little while to find out who Negan killed*. Revealing the death in the first episode is not the same as picking up right where the last episode ended. So if you”re still with the show, maybe it”s time to wrap our heads around the idea that we”ll be joining the The Group in the aftermath of Negan”s introduction. It would be very like the show to parcel out the reveal over the course of the hour.

*Assuming he killed anyone. Victim does not necessarily equal murder.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC this October.