Neil Patrick Harris was 4th choice to host Oscars — after Ellen, Chris Rock, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Neil Patrick Harris was the 4th choice to host Oscars – after Ellen, Chris Rock and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Ellen DeGeneres was against hosting for a 3rd time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while a deal with 2005 host Chris Rock “failed to materialize.” “Veep” star Louis-Dreyfus, meanwhile, said no to hosting.

Bryan Cranston responds to Toys ‘R Us pulling “Breaking Bad” toys: “Nicely played Florida Mom”

“Word on the street is that they were sent to Belize,” he tweeted.

World Series delivers its worst Game 1 overnight ratings ever

Last night”s blowout win was topped by “NCIS,” “NCIS: New Orleans” and “The Voice.” PLUS: “Selfie” sees a slight rise, and “Marry Me” falls about 15-20% in Week 2.

PBS: At least 33 million watched part of “The Roosevelts”

The average audience for all seven episodes was 9.2 million.

Melissa Rivers is poised to inherit more than $100M from Joan Rivers” estate

Melissa will reportedly receive $75 million in cash, plus Joan”s $35 condo. Melissa's son, Cooper, will receive his own bequest.

“Simpsons World”: The good and the bad

The good: The video quality looks good. The bad: There are way too many commercials.

“Cougar Town” nabs Cody Simpson

The pop star will play a high school student who looks a lot like Grayson.

Dana Carvey quickly goes from impersonating George W. Bush to Barack Obama on “Conan”

“It”s just interesting to think of the dichotomy,” says the former “SNL” star.

Netflix orders Bill Burr”s ’70s-set animated family comedy, starring Justin Long and Laura Dern

“'F is for Family' is the show I”ve always wanted to do,” says the comedian. “It captures all the characters of my childhood the way I remember it to be.

Emily VanCamp to host ABC”s “Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp to Pop!”

The one-hour Nov. 4 special looks back at Marvel”s roots.

Bravo picks up UK reality show “Made in Chelsea: NYC”

The series features cast members from the hit series “Made in Chelsea” taking the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC by storm.