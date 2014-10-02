Netflix gets Happy, signs four movie deal with Adam Sandler

Netflix continues its aggressive expansion this week with the announcement that Adam Sandler has signed to star in for films for the streaming service. This comes only days after Netflix revealed a deal to stream a “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” sequel on the same day it will hit theaters.

Few specifics are available at this time about the Sandler deal, only that Happy Madison Productions is going to develop the films alongside Netflix, and that they will premier exclusively on the service in nearly 50 countries. The deal does not include any current commitments Sandler has for other films.

Sandler explains it this way, “When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said yes for one reason and one reason only….Netflix rhymes with Wet Chicks.” The statements ends, “Let the streaming begin!!!!”

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stated, “People love Adam”s films on Netflix and often watch them again and again. His appeal spans across viewers of all ages — everybody has a favorite movie, everyone has a favorite line — not just in the US but all over the world.”

No timetable was included with the announcement, but it certainly is another illustration of a steadfast commitment by Netflix to push more and more into original content.