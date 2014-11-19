Netflix resurrects ‘Longmire’ for Season 4

It's been a Something For Everybody day of TV news.

Between NBC dumping its Bill Cosby project, the first picture from BBC America's “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell,” an “American Idol” premiere date, a “How To Get Away With Murder” finale date, Hugh Laurie joining “Veep” in some capacity, plus casting rumors for Netflix's Marvel shows, you'd be hard-pressed to feel neglected by today's small screen rumblings.

And if none of those things interest you… How about this?

Netflix announced on Wednesday (November 19) afternoon that it has picked up a fourth season for the drama “Longmire,” cancelled earlier this fall by A&E.

The 10-episode resurrected “Longmire” will premiere on Netflix in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

“When Warner Horizon Television came to us with the idea for a new season of Longmire, we were intrigued because the series is so unique, and consistently great. We are thrilled to help continue Walt Longmire”s story for his large and passionate following,” blurbs Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix.

Add an unnamed assortment of “Longmire” executive producers, “We”re excited and honored to have the opportunity to bring this show that we love so much, and all its devoted fans, to Netflix.”

The series stars Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman and Adam Bartley.

A&E official cut chords with “Longmire” in late August following a finale that drew a strong 3.7 million viewers, but a much less impressive 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. Although it wasn't actually spoken, the perception was that the adaptation of the Craig Johnson bestsellers skewed too old for A&E despite its passionate fanbase.

Well, just as Wednesday as been a covering-all-bases day for TV news, Netflix's programming agenda also is all about covering as many bases as possible, making sure that a wide variety of subscriber bases feel well-served by the upcoming options. “House of Cards,” “Orange Is The New Black,” “Bojack Horseman” and “Hemlock Grove” may not necessarily appeal to one monolithic audience, but they definitely have devotees.

Netflix also has been working to expand original programming so that as many months feature new programming to entice subscribers as possible. The service's upcoming original premieres include “Lilyhammer” this Friday, “Marco Polo” on December 12, the new season of “The Fall” on January 16 and “Bloodline” in March. [February would seem to be “House of Cards,” but that hasn't been officially announced, so I'm just basing that hunch of two years of February-premiering precedent.]

“Longmire” is, of course, the third cancelled series resurrected by Netflix, following in the footsteps of “Arrested Development” and “The Killing.”

So are you excited/pleased/relieved for the return of “Longmire”?