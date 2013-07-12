Netflix said to be looking at more ‘Arrested Development’

Might the Bluths be coming back… again? A new report from Bloomberg says that Netflix is currently “in talks” to make a new season of “Arrested Development.” Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment is quoted as saying “We are in conversations with them [Netflix] to do another.”

In its original incarnation, “Arrested Development” ran for three critically-praised but not terribly well rated seasons on FOX beginning in 2003 and ending in 2006. Netflix premiered a fourth season of the show this past Memorial Day weekend and while it was initially said that this fourth season would be a one-off, there have been inklings of late that yet another season may come about.

Netflix has been airing more and more originals, adding them to their large library of streaming programming. Netflix does not release viewing numbers for their programming-original or otherwise-but to even be in talks about another season for “Arrested Development” the company must be happy with what they’re seeing internally.

How about you? Do you want more Bluths on Netflix?