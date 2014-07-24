‘Avengers’ Iron Man and Scarlet Witch revealed in new ‘Age of Ultron’ concept art

07.24.14 4 years ago

Marvel's “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is destined to be one of the heaviest of the heavy hitters at this year's San Diego Comic Con, and they've already surprised fans with two action-oriented pieces of concept art poster from the Joss Whedon-directed sequel.

First, MCU veteran Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) lays the pain on one of Ultron's mechanize minions, as depicted by artist Ryan Meinerding:

Next, newcomer Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — sister of Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) puts a spell of her own on some 'bots. But can she be trusted?

Look carefully at the latter poster, by artists Andy Park, and you'll see an arrow in one of the robot's eyes, which is no doubt the work of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Good job, Hawkeye!

It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, and James Spader as Ultron.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens May 1, 2015.

