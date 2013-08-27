New ‘Avengers’ animatics showcase the Wasp and may offer ‘Age of Ultron’ clue

(CBR)

Joss Whedon confirmed long ago that early drafts of the script for The Avengers featured the Wasp, in large part because it was uncertain whether Scarlett Johansson would be reprising her role as Black Widow in the ensemble film. Ultimately, however, the writer/director realized there were problems with the script. “There was a very Wasp-y draft that I wrote – but it was way too Wasp-y,” he admitted last December. “Because I was like, ‘She adorable! I”m just going to write her!””

But fans may be surprised to discover just how far into the process Janet Van Dyne remained in The Avengers.

Newly released animatics (essentially, animated storyboards with dialogue) from the $1.5 billion blockbuster by artist Federico D”Alessandro include a glimpse of the Wasp in her miniature form among the other Avengers in the climactic battle of New York City.

More intriguing still is another scene involving Robert Downey Jr.”s Tony Stark and a somewhat-sinister J.A.R.V.I.S., which ComicBookMovie suggests might offer a preview of what Whedon has planned for The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Watch all those scenes and two others below.

