New ‘Catching Fire’ character posters highlight Katniss and the other tributes

07.17.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
Katniss will face some famous competition in the upcoming sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

After the events of the first film, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) returns home to District 12, where she finds herself in the middle of a political firestorm as a revolution is brewing. Complicating matters is the announcement of the Quarter Quell, the 75th Hunger Games, in which Katniss and Peeta will compete against the victorious tributes from previous competitions. 

These brand posters give you an idea of who Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) will be up against in the games, featuring co-stars such as Jeffrey Wright, Amanda Plummer, Sam Claflin and Jena Malone. The posters are for tributes only, so fellow costars Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson are absent.

“Catching Fire” opens November 22.

Check out the posters below. Who is your favorite?

