New ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Cover is So Creepy

08.08.14 4 years ago

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the classic children's book about a poor kid who thinks a Golden Ticket is good enough proof that he should run a gigantic chocolate empire, turns 50 this year. To celebrate, Penguin is releasing the book with a new cover. Oh my god, this cover.

The thing is, I get it. Roald Dahl is a macabre author (and morally dubious person, by the way) whose stories contain scary, creepy, and downright mean moments often directed at children. Surely Dahl, a fan of the grotesque, would relish the weirdness of this cover. But is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” really about superficiality or vanity or plasticine values, as this photo depicts? I think it's more about Charlie realizing his conscience is worth a splendid factory of goodies. Veruca and Violet are merely sideshows in the underdog tale at hand, and they're the ones being represented here. 

That said, I came up with a few other things this cover would actually be appropriate for:

-A new album by Hole. Or, hell, an old album by Hole.

-A Jacqueline Susann biography.

-An Adele/Kraftwerk mashup album.

-A Mattel tell-all

-A brochure for Honey Boo Boo Child's inevitable debut as a performance artist.

Shivers. I guess all that's left to be said is: “Hi Cornelia, how are ya, sweetie?”

(Via io9, Tumblr)

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYROALD DAHLWilly Wonka

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP