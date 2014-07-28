New ‘Constantine’ trailer raises hell on NBC: Watch

(CBR) During Saturday's three-hour “Night of DC Entertainment” panel at Comic-Con, Warner Bros. Television premiered a new trailer for “Constantine” that may win over a few skeptics.

Although it contains some footage we've seen before, this preview is faster-paced, emphasizing the horror elements and John Constantine's struggles while playing down the role of actress Lucy Griffiths, whose character Liv has been written out of the NBC supernatural drama.

Developed by Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer, “Constantine” stars Matt Ryan, Harold Perrineau and Charles Halford. It premieres Oct. 24 on NBC.

