New 'Constantine' trailer raises hell on NBC: Watch

07.28.14

(CBR) During Saturday's three-hour “Night of DC Entertainment” panel at Comic-Con, Warner Bros. Television premiered a new trailer for “Constantine” that may win over a few skeptics.

Although it contains some footage we've seen before, this preview is faster-paced, emphasizing the horror elements and John Constantine's struggles while playing down the role of actress Lucy Griffiths, whose character Liv has been written out of the NBC supernatural drama.

Developed by Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer, “Constantine” stars Matt Ryan, Harold Perrineau and Charles Halford. It premieres Oct. 24 on NBC.

Based on the wildly popular comic book series “Hellblazer” from DC Comics, seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine (Matt Ryan, “Criminal Minds”) is armed with a ferocious knowledge of the dark arts and a wickedly naughty wit. He fights the good fight – or at least he did. With his soul already damned to hell, he's decided to abandon his campaign against evil until a series of events thrusts him back into the fray, and he'll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line?, Constantine will use his skills to travel the country, find the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there's hope for him and his soul after all.

