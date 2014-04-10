New ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ images showcase the growing primate army

(CBR) USA Today has debuted 10 new images from “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”, Fox”s follow-up to the $482 million-grossing “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”.

The sequel, which arrives July 11, picks up a decade after the events of the first film, with Caesar and his growing nation of apes now threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus. A fragile peace proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of war that will likely determine who will become Earth”s dominant species.

“We”ve got apes on horses,” director Matt Reeves tells the newspaper. “There is a sense in the beginning of the movie that apes have inherited the Earth. You see the species as it takes dominion over the planet. It”s an ape-world. That”s the fun of it.”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” stars Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Enrique Murciano, Kirk Acevedo, Karin Konoval and Judy Greer.