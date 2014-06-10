New ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ TV spot is all-out war

(CBR) From the looks of the latest “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” TV spot, ape-human relations are at an all-time low. As the narrator points out, it certainly looks like the hairier primates have the upper hand in the conflict.

2011′s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” followed a young chimpanzee named Caesar as he realized his potential as the next step in ape evolution, and led his primate pals in revolution. Set 10 years after the events of that film, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” finds an unsteady peace between humans and apes starts to crumble and war seems imminent.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Enrique Murciano, Kirk Acevedo, Karin Konoval and Judy Greer. It opens July 11.

