New details emerge for Wright, Pegg, Frost reunion movie ‘World’s End’

We finally know what Edgar Wright’s “The World’s End” is about.
It’s funny, because even knowing Edgar casually and having spoken with him any number of times since the first mention of what will now be the conclusion of ‘the Cornetto trilogy,” I’ve never had any desire to push him for information on the film.
After all, I figure we’re not going to get endless collaborations between Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost, so I look at it as a very special thing when they do get together to work. “Shaun Of The Dead” was this great out-of-left-field lightning bolt moment, “Hot Fuzz” was all anticipation, and so for “The World’s End,” I’ve done my best to just sit back and relax and wait to see what it is when the time is finally right.
Evidently, that’s today.
Working Title has set a September date to start production on the film, which would seem to imply that Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man” will not be joining the 2013 or 2014 release schedule for Marvel. And while I’m curious about the way the Marvel Universe is going to evolve in the next few years, I’ll admit that I’m much more excited about the possibility of Edgar reuniting with Frost and Pegg. It’s getting harder and harder to get the three guys in one place at the same time professionally, especially with Pegg now holding key roles in two ongoing big giant franchises.
I like that this sounds very character driven, at least from the description that Deadline ran today, and it’s the most concrete description of the movie yet.
20 years after attempting an epic pub crawl, five childhood friends reunite when one of them becomes hell bent on trying the drinking marathon again. They are convinced to stage an encore by mate Gary King, a 40-year old man trapped at the cigarette end of his teens, who drags his reluctant pals to their home town and once again attempts to reach the fabled pub, The World”s End. As they attempt to reconcile the past and present, they realize the real struggle is for the future, not just theirs but humankind”s. Reaching The World”s End is the least of their worries.
Even with that much information all at once, I don’t know what the high-concept hook is that puts the future of humankind at jeopardy, and I don’t want to know. I’m happy to wait for a trailer, because I feel like this is one of those movies I don’t want to pre-digest completely before it comes out. One of the real drags about this job is that I frequently feel like I’ve seen 90% of a movie before I even sit down in the theater, and no matter what, that takes away from the experience. For movies that I am truly excited about, I want to know as little as I can get away with.
The article also mentions Edgar’s ongoing work to develop “The Night Stalker” for Disney and Johnny Depp, and I know they’re looking to get that rolling sooner rather than later. I can’t help but wonder if “Ant-Man” is going to fall by the wayside as Edgar focuses on other things. Whatever Wright does next, we’ll be there to see it, and it sounds like there are some truly great options available to him in the near future.
Drew,
I’d love to hear your thoughts on the commercial appeal of someone like Ant-Man. I’ve been over at boards on the news article about his gift from Marvel that he tweeted. I maintain that as soon as the title “ANT MAN” comes up on screens that most general audience members will snicker (the way they do every time “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” makes them) and not take it seriously the way they do other Marvel films.
It seems a bit too niche comic to me to garner the same success others have. I’m wondering how you feel about that side of the project?
Reply to comment…
Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz are very cleverly constructed films. It will be amazing if they can find a way to make a third one at the same level. And it will be even more amazing if they can get Bill Nighy, Bill Bailey, Peter Serafinowicz, Stephen Merchant and Martin Freeman to somehow make room for it in their schedules.
So Edgar’s got three potential projects lined up: an adaptation of a niche comic with zero appeal to anyone but hardcore comic junkies (even middle-of-the-road comic fans don’t care about Ant-Man); an adaptation of a niche television show that most people know as “that show that inspired the X-Files,” starring Johnny Depp — admittedly a possible cash cow; and finally, an original property starring the two leads from his two best films.
Is this really that difficult a choice to make? The sad thing? It actually is. I’m guessing that the majority of people out there would want this third film with Pegg and Frost, but the almighty dollar… that’s tough to get past in the studio system. I truly hope that originality wins out, here. And by original, I mean “not an adaptation or reimagining.” I’m sure somewhere there is a story similar to this one, but I certainly can’t think of what it would be.
People give Ant Man a lot of shit as a useless character, but the cinematic possibilites for that character are enormous. First of all, you get a fun partnership of equals with his fiancee Janet Van Dyne, where you get to do some Thin Man style romantic banter. Then you get to explore the microscopic world beneath our feet, inside the human body, or even into the microverse. And when that starts getting old, you also have a character who can grow to the size of a building when he wants to, and engage in a good, old-fashioned kaiju battle.
Seriously, if you can’t make a fun movie out of this guy, you seriously lack imagination.
That said, I’m pretty sure Wright’s Ant-Man was an adaptation of the Scott Lang version, with Hank Pym established as the cold-war superhero that Lang steals the costume and powers from. If you read the original Marvel Premiere story where that Lang character is introduced, it’s obvious that there’s a movie there, but I imagine part of the hold-up on this problem is Marvel not being sure they want to commit to that version of the character when a viable Hank Pym and The Wasp might be more valuable to the Marvel Cinematic Universe(tm) overall.
Edgar Wright would make a great Ant Man movie. But should he? I hope he puts his geek obsessions to bed and starts making real movies, because he can – and so many others can’t.
Are you saying Edgar Wright hasn’t made a real movie? Are genre movies and comedies not real movies? Bold statement to make on this site.