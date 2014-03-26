New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Images Taunt Readers Of The Book Series

For those of us who have read the entire 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series
twice it is an exquisite form of schadenfreude watching HBO set up each season of the show, already knowing what we know.
We are burdened with glorious terrible knowledge. It is our sworn duty to keep a straight face at all cost. To let the horror of George R.R. Martin's vicious genius wash over the virgin eyes of our show-watching friends. To not sully their innocence lest we deprive ourselves of the decadent delight of watching their hopes crushed as ours once were when we threw novels thick enough to cause concussions across the room while shrieking “NO!”
But then Entertainment Weekly and HBO come along with their exclusive images and the whole charade goes up in flames. How, I ask you, are we supposed to keep a straight face while looking at this?
Photo Credit: Entertainment Weekly
Or not gasp at the audacity of this image? Are the marketing people purposely trying to put cracks in our carefully crafted armor? That seems to be the case.
Photo Credit: Entertainment Weekly
This is clearly psychologically warfare. Entertainment Weekly just threw down the gauntlet, defying book readers not to give a little something away as we struggle to keep our faces a neutral mask while faced with such obvious trolling. Look at this!
Photo Credit: Entertainment Weekly
I mean, really? This scene?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
Photo Credit: Entertainment Weekly
Be careful, HBO. If there's one thing fans of both the book and show know it's that the Internet is dark and full of spoilers. And you might just be birthing a shadow blob baby.
Love this post, too hilarious and true re the EW Joffrey/Margery spread.
But re the Dany/Drogon shot: I wonder if the majority of HBO’s PR staff even know enough about entire ASOIF book series, to realize the bigger meaning of this photo for us book readers. To cut HBO some slack, this image is right out of the actual scene from the S4 episode…and I have to assume that the show at this point will be trying to make it clear that Drogon is the alpha dragon of her three.
GRRM sat down with the shows producers earlier this year and sketched out the rest of the book series. In the event he dies before finishing.
I don’t spoil the series for myself by reading the books, but there’s an obvious omission when they talk about the season arcs and I am getting really nervous.
You can’t do this to me, Game of Thrones! Is it too late to start a letter-writing campaign?