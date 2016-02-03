New ‘Ghostbusters’ photos have Chris Hemsworth in full nerd mode, the ladies in streets

This summer, Ghostbusters returns with an all-new, all-lady cast. Continuing in the same universe as the original series, the direction taken by Paul Feig has been…divisive. But if you love what you”ve seen so far, get ready to keep on loving it.

The official website for the Ghostbusters franchise recently updated to include the new film, including this description.

Thirty years after the original film took the world by storm, Ghostbusters is back and fully rebooted for a new generation. Director Paul Feig combines all the paranormal fighting elements that made the original franchise so beloved with a cast of new characters, played by the funniest actors working today. Get ready to watch them save the world this summer!

While the film's website is still light on plot details, it does have a a pretty sweet photo gallery of all the images released so far. As a bonus, Ghostbusters also released new photos of the women in their street clothes. I don”t know about you guys, but I am digging Kate McKinnon”s eclectic style. Those glasses aren”t just for busting” ghosts!

Oh yeah, we also get our official first look at Chris Hemsworth in all his geeky, secretarial splendor. No big deal.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters arrives in theaters on July 15, 2016.