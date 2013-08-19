“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” won’t be in theaters until December 13, but Warner Bros. is giving fans an early taste with a trio of new images from the film featuring Bilbo (Martin Freeman), Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly). Check out all the pics in the gallery below.
Legolas and Tauriel take aim in new ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ images
Chris Eggertsen 08.19.13 5 years ago
