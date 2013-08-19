Legolas and Tauriel take aim in new ‘Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ images

08.19.13 5 years ago

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” won’t be in theaters until December 13, but Warner Bros. is giving fans an early taste with a trio of new images from the film featuring Bilbo (Martin Freeman), Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly). Check out all the pics in the gallery below.

Around The Web

TAGSBILBO BAGGINSDesolation of SmaugEVANGELINE LILLYlegolasMartin FreemanORLANDO BLOOMTAURIELThe HobbitThe Hobbit The Desolation of Smaug imagesThe Hobbit The Desolation of Smaug photosThe Hobbit The Desolation of Smaug picturesTHE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP