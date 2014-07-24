New image of Ben Affleck from ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ revealed

I don't know if you noticed but DC Comics (kind of arbitrarily) declared yesterday “Batman Day.” There's nothing really noteworthy about July 23, but it was the opening day of Comic-Con in the year of Batman's 75th anniversary, so they went for it. And today, as part of the overall celebration, a new image of Ben Affleck from Zack Snyder's upcoming “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has been revealed.
The photo is actually part of a big montage wall you can see at the DC Entertainment booth on the exhibition floor of the San Diego Convention Center. I was just strolling around that impressive booth yesterday and totally missed it, but as DC wrote at its own blog, “Yes, as fans have started pointing out, within the dozens of photos and illustrations on the wall is a brand new image of Batman from the upcoming film.” Leave it to the intrepid fans to spot something like that.
The booth features tons of other Batman-related odds and ends. There are various masks (Bane's from “The Dark Knight Rises,” the bank robbers' from “The Dark Knight”), a number of cape and cowls from the various films (including Snyder's upcoming feature) and in the center of it all, the big Batman statue from the end of “The Dark Knight Rises.” It's a pretty great set-up for the many Bat-fans in attendance, and a great way to toast the Caped Crusader on his 75th anniversary.
Check out the new image below, and be sure to stay tuned to HitFix through the weekend as DC and Warner Bros. will no doubt have plenty of surprises to offer when they take the stage at Hall H with their own 2014 Comic-Con panel.
Love the cowl as it’s a version of Batman that fans are familiar with but one that hasn’t really been portrayed in film (closest for live action would be 60s Batman or even Batman: Mask of the Phantasm).
Really looking forward to a new picture showing the whole suit in some decent lighting, perhaps displaying some motion? Maybe revealed at the panel?
Heck, the film has been in production for 2-3 months now, is it totally out of the question that they might have some brief teaser footage to show?
I like the tiny little (for lack of a better word) “bumps” on the mask/helmet. It almost mimics some sort of skin and gives it an organic look to it.
The question here is, what, if anything is covering the eyes?
I jacked up the contrast. It’s nothing. His eyes have black-out around them and he’s looking down, so it gives that effect.
Hasn’t Batman always been clean shaved? Looks kind of sleazy.
He was waiting on his blades from the Dollar Shave Club, which had been stolen by the Joker!
Well, Batman is definitely Italian!
Now how can Batshit, even come close to beating the man of steel???? Sounds like a stupid movie
Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns; Bats has had Supe’s number almost from the word go. He has multiple contingent plans to deal with, in his view, the greatest potential threat to earth.