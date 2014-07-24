New image of Ben Affleck from ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ revealed

I don't know if you noticed but DC Comics (kind of arbitrarily) declared yesterday “Batman Day.” There's nothing really noteworthy about July 23, but it was the opening day of Comic-Con in the year of Batman's 75th anniversary, so they went for it. And today, as part of the overall celebration, a new image of Ben Affleck from Zack Snyder's upcoming “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has been revealed.

The photo is actually part of a big montage wall you can see at the DC Entertainment booth on the exhibition floor of the San Diego Convention Center. I was just strolling around that impressive booth yesterday and totally missed it, but as DC wrote at its own blog, “Yes, as fans have started pointing out, within the dozens of photos and illustrations on the wall is a brand new image of Batman from the upcoming film.” Leave it to the intrepid fans to spot something like that.

The booth features tons of other Batman-related odds and ends. There are various masks (Bane's from “The Dark Knight Rises,” the bank robbers' from “The Dark Knight”), a number of cape and cowls from the various films (including Snyder's upcoming feature) and in the center of it all, the big Batman statue from the end of “The Dark Knight Rises.” It's a pretty great set-up for the many Bat-fans in attendance, and a great way to toast the Caped Crusader on his 75th anniversary.

Check out the new image below, and be sure to stay tuned to HitFix through the weekend as DC and Warner Bros. will no doubt have plenty of surprises to offer when they take the stage at Hall H with their own 2014 Comic-Con panel.