New images from ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ season 2 include a Mona Lisa cameo

10.11.13 5 years ago

Ready for more swashbuckling, mystery-solving fun with everyone’s favorite artist, Leonardo da Vinci? Starz has released the first photos from the second season of “Da Vinci”s Demons,” featuring stars Tom Riley, Laura Haddock, Elliot Cowan, Blake Ritson and Lara Pulver, plus cameos from some of the renaissance man’s most famous works.

Check out the new images here:

TAGSBlake RitsonDA VINCI'S DEMONSDAVID S. GOYERLaura HaddockStarzTom Riley

