New ‘Jupiter Ascending’ trailer drops Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis into one weird wild world

It baffles me how modern film nerds can get crazy excited for the nineteenth new version of something they've seen before, but when we're just a few months out from a new original science-fiction action film from the filmmakers behind “The Matrix,” there's a general attitude of “eh”.
Maybe the Wachowskis are simply working on a different calendar than anyone else. I have no doubt that “Speed Racer” will, in the long run, eventually be acknowledged as a bona-fide family classic, and when more filmmakers start doing work that is influenced by the tremendous, confident visual language of that film, it will get its full due as a genuinely adventurous piece of mainstream cinema. Same is true of “Cloud Atlas.” Time will be very kind to that film and its ambitions, and I think there are audiences who would have been profoundly impacted by it that still haven't seen it, that may not even know it exists.
If there's one thing that Warner Bros is going to do for “Jupiter Ascending,” they will make sure that you know it exists. This is a big film for them, and this new trailer seems to be a much better glimpse at the scale of the movie and the truly crazy new world that the Wachowskis have created.
This is a world in which the Queen of the universe has no idea who she is and works cleaning toilets on Earth. This is a world in which animal DNA is routinely spliced with that of aliens who become more than human as a result. This is a world in which the Earth is simply one piece of real estate to be fought over in a much larger dispute. And this is a world in which gravity boots offer opportunities for action scenes that we've never seen before, and chase scenes that take place across landscapes that would be otherwise impossible.
I love that this movie looks like it walks a fine line between awesome and ridiculous. I think that's the sweet spot for the Wachowskis, and they seem to love to push things to a really giddy place. I would rather see them swing big like this and miss than see someone play it safe and offer me the same old thing. Channing Tatum's been on a roll for the last few years, with seemingly charmed commercial instincts, and I think he and Mila Kunis both bring interesting new blood to the giant blockbuster action game. Will they pull it off?
Based on that trailer, man, I hope so.
“Jupiter Ascending” arrives in theaters July 18, 2014.
No doubt visually striking but we’ll have to see if the script is lacking.
Really, really stoked for this.
I have faith that the Wachowskis will bring it. Some of it may very well be silly, and a few marks might be missed, but I think that on the whole we are in for something spectacular.
It does look like it might be too weird and nerdy for a general audience (it looks even weirder than Pacific Rim), but I for one am very excited about that trailer.
Two years ago, the Wachowski’s teased in a New Yorker profile that they had a big visual idea for Jupiter Rising that would be “an evolutionary jump from bullet-time.” But so far, I haven’t seen any signs of this in the trailers… Drew, do you happen to know if they were able to pull this off?
Eek, Jupiter Ascending. Sorry.
These Gravity Boots are made for more than Walking…Sounds greatly promising. Channing Tatum though?
Agree on “Cloud Atlas” (which I do think plays better in home than at theatre with spaces to pause and walk away for a bit. It’s like a mini-series crammed into 3 hours). Can’t get on the Speed Racer bandwagon, it just gives me a headache and I hope it doesn’t get emulated by future filmmakers. The Wachowski’s are crazy talented but Speed Racer, to me, is their one wiff. It happens. Even great artists pull a swing and miss. But so far, they really only have 1.
Here’s what the people I know are thinking, some of whom work in Hollywood: 1) the Matrix sequels suck (kind of agree), 2) Speed Racer sucked (I disagree on that one, and most of these people think that without having actually seen it), 3) Cloud Atlas sucked (I still haven’t seen it, but am very excited to, even if it doesn’t succeed with all of its ambitions, 4) Channing Tatum sucks (I think he has a lot of charisma, but find myself in the minority on this one; he may not have the greatest range, but I think he’s pretty likable, even if the Hollywood professionals I know LOATHE him), 5) Mila Kunis sucks (again, I kind of like her, but granted she doesn’t have the greatest range), 6) these people think a new Wachowski Brothers film is a non-entity, and the fact that it’s starring Tatum and Kunis makes it an embarrassing joke. Now, obviously they don’t share the same tastes as middle America, who seem to love Tatum and Kunis. But keep in mind that the people I know are both film nerds and Hollywood professionals… which is a good cross-section of the audience that usually drives these kinds of vehicles with early hype. Jupiter Ascending also doesn’t have the built-in fan base of the Marvel Universe or a name property.
I think the Wachowskis need to sell this film to middle America, but the problem is that the Wachowskis have almost painted themselves into an art film corner in middle America’s mind (not that I agree with that label). The sci-fi and gene splicing elements, while appealing to me, I could see being something that the multiplex crowd just isn’t that interested in. I wouldn’t be surprised if this film lands somewhere between John Carter and Cloud Atlas, and if a lot of the potential audience remains relatively indifferent to it. I mean, even del Toro had problems selling a blockbuster with giant robots fighting giant monsters here in the States in the wake of Transformers. For all of the criticisms about the script being bad or the story being too simple, Pacific Rim is Citizen Kane next to the Transformers franchise… but again, here in the States it couldn’t come anywhere near the same kind of success. I don’t see how the Wachowskis, who have kind of slipped off the fanboy radar and haven’t had a huge uncontested hit in well over a decade, which pre-dates a lot of the current teen and young adult crowd, can do any better unless they find a way to make their film seem vital to the Twilight/Marvel/Hunger Games audience (unfortunately). The cache of their name is not what it was 10-15 years ago. People seem a lot more stoked for Cap 2 and Godzilla.
Most of what you say seem pretty spot on. I haven’t seen all his roles, but after seeing his attempts as a roman centurion and as a secret agent hitman i didn’t want to see any more of him either; why would you give a stripper the starring role in a film like this? Do they really think he can equate Willis in 5th Element?
Agreed!
I’m super excited…and have been since the first trailer! Can’t wait
“How are people not excited about this yet?”
Um, the fact that the last 3 1/2 movies they made were TERRIBLE might have something to do about that.
Drew – It is for most of us who would typically be interested in a movie like this.
Everything they’ve done has been interesting. Most of their projects have been different and ambitious. I’m not “meh” about this movie because it’s the Wachowski’s, that’s a plus. I’m “meh” because it looks really expensive but I’m not getting a sense, at all, of a particularly gripping story. I will watch this, probably on DVD like I did with Cloud Atlas. Because even when it’s just all right with the Wachowski’s, it’s interesting. But exciting? Not really.
Monty Jack: doesn’t know the definition of “facts”, doesn’t know the meaning of TERRIBLE, and doesn’t know the Wachowskis, period.
Looks interesting, but is anyone kind of weary of the current formula for movie trailers?
Loud noises, followed by people whispering ominous things, more loud noises, VFX, more VFX, title, loud noises, ‘splosions, etc etc.
And what’s the bet Sean Bean dies at the end of the second act? Or is secretly evil? Or dies and is secretly evil? Truly hope I’m wrong – Bean has great presence and it would be great to see him be a good guy who triumphs in the end rather than a plot device that raises the stakes.
Tatum looks like Mr. Tumnus from The Chronicles of Narnia books.
I couldn’t agree
Damn…double comment. Anyway, I couldn’t agree more…Speed Racer and Cloud Atlas delighted me. It’s incredible how faithful they managed to be to the book (Atlas) while still feeling like they created something of their own. I just recently caught up with Speed Racer and after all the vitriol I’ve heard lobbed at it, I couldn’t believe how much I enjoyed it. Bring it on!
Long live Ned Stark!
Why am I not excited yet? Because all I see is a movie that is pretty, but at its core, ridiculous, and yet is clearly taking itself WAY too seriously. I think that’s why I can get behind the utter ridiculousness of Pacific Rim, but I’m not sold on this. PR was a cartoon from beginning to end, and knew to go over the top with the stakes and the designs and the character types they used. This just looks like they really want us to be sucked in to the huge melodrama playing out, but I don’t see a premise or a cast that can convince me to invest in the stakes they’re going with.
Also yes, I would say a LOT of people are tired of “the ordinary person with the unassuming life suddenly thrust into huge extraordinary circumstances, in which they play The Most Important Role!” The Lego Movie got away with it, because it was satirizing that trope, but again, Jupiter Ascending looks like it’s taking itself way too seriously.
The only movie the Wachowskis have made that seemingly everyone loved, the first Matrix, I didn’t like. I will give them credits for the visuals: they are consistently stunning in that regard and this trailer is no exception. But the rest of it? They use the “chosen one” trope again and it stars Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis. Tatum is not quite able to convince me to see a film because he’s in it yet and I have like Kunis about as much as Drew likes Gemma Arterton. Well, maybe a little more but not much.
Kunis is an odd choice for this film, in my opinion, but I haven’t really seen her in a role outside of That 70s Show where I feel like she’s the obvious or perfect choice for that role. I agree: looks really expensive. But it doesn’t look like a great story. Cloud Atlas was beautiful and had some serious acting talent, and Tom Hanks as a cockney British thug/writer was awesome, but as an entire whole movie, it seemed insanely ambitious by the way of awfully boring, and saying very profound things about nothing much in the end. Or, as really, really wanting to be big and profound but having no idea, at the end, how to do it.
Do love the Matrix. But the Matrix is made awesome by Kung Fu.
“Time will be very kind to that film and its ambitions”
Not sure time will ever be kind to that pidgin English they speak in the future. Or the ethnicity-bending prosthetics. But who knows? Maybe. I’m a fan of Speed Racer, but I don’t confuse that with it somehow becoming a family classic. And I really like that flick, like Robert Altman’s Popeye . . . which is a great film, but never became a family classic and at this point never will. You never even see it on TV. I can see Cloud Atlas eventually getting into the TV Classic category, like Green Mile and Forest Gump and Shawshank Redemption, but I don’t ever see Speed Racer getting there. And I repeat: love Speedracer. I liked it better than Cloud Atlas.
“there’s a general attitude of “eh”
You know, there’s nothing in the trailer that makes me go “Wow!” I often go: wow, that looks visually extremely expensive. But I don’t see anything that makes me feel like the story is going to suck me in and blow my mind like Matrix or even Matrix Reloaded. Cloud Atlas was ambitious and interesting, but I wasn’t wowed. I’m getting that same vibe here.
Fan of Speedracer.
OK, Wachowskis, you win. You have my full attention this time. That first trailer was enough to make me take notice, but it didn’t really get me interested. This one? I give up. Take me somewhere new again.
The Wachowski’s only claim to fame are the first Matrix film and writing V For Vendetta. Everything else has been pretty terrible and garbled nonsense. Don’t really have high expectations for this one :-/ and Channing Tatum just looks dumb. Neither he nor Mila Kunis can act.
My main problem with this trailer is the dialogue. Either its a unintelligible low whisper or an unitelligible scream. I still don’t know what the first line of the trailer is “There is a mummble mumble . . a legend”. I think he said “intern lesion” maybe? Or the exchange “Who are you?” “I’m Mumble Mumbles.I’m here to help you.” Uh, could you repeat that name again mumbles? At one point I’m almost sure the bad guy is just yelling “SHEILA!” I think Mila Kunis’ character is named Jupiter because Mumble Mumbles is yelling it a someone off screen at one point. I think the bad guy Is “Ball Lemon”, and he holds the title to Earth! I wouldn’t be surprised if he won it in a card game. The funniest line is when it flips Batman’s “It’s not who I am, its what I do that matters” to say no no, it’s who you are that matters. And the last line of the trailer sounds like Ball Lemon saying “You should have stayed, Dad”
My second problem is one of design. All the technology is made up of hundreds of tiny parts with no clear overall image. Bad guys look the same as good guys, good guy ships look the same as bad guys ships. Each frame has so many moving parts, I find it hard to focus on anything. A ship can’t just open a hatch and people walk in, it has to disassemble itself and reform around a person. And even after assembling you’re not quite sure all the pieces are in place.
Hopefully the trailer just doesn’t sell it well and it turns out to be a fun movie.