New ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ pictures with Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and more

As should be clear by now, Coulson lives. Not only does he live, but Clark Gregg will be reprising the role of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Agent Phil Coulson on ABC’s new series, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” While nothing is ever an absolute certainty, the odds that the Joss Whedon produced series would wind up on ABC’s fall schedule were exceptionally good. The cast also features Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Chloe Bennett.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will air Tuesday nights at 8:00pm.

Check out some pictures here: