New ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ pictures with Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and more

#Joss Whedon
05.14.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

As should be clear by now, Coulson lives.  Not only does he live, but Clark Gregg will be reprising the role of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Agent Phil Coulson on ABC’s new series, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”  While nothing is ever an absolute certainty, the odds that the Joss Whedon produced series would wind up on ABC’s fall schedule were exceptionally good. The cast also features Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Chloe Bennett.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will air Tuesday nights at 8:00pm.

Check out some pictures here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joss Whedon
TAGSBRETT DALTONchloe bennettCLARK GREGGELIZABETH HENSTRIDGEIAIN DE CAESTECKERJoss WhedonMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDMingNa WenSHIELDUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP