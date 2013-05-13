New Meme Alert: Posterizing has reached high schools

And now for something incredibly dumb.

The basketball term “posterizing” has been around since the 80s. It basically refers to an artful slam dunk over the head of an opponent that is so spectacular it warrants immortalizing on a poster. (Even better would be a dunk that also involves flashy cars and breasts.) Now that it’s 2013 and no one really buys posters anymore, the phenomenon appears mostly on YouTube, like in the compilation below created by the NBA’s official account.

Impressive, right? Well just hold on, dunking fanatics — It turns out the common man can posterize too. The latest venue to showcase posterizing is the American high school, where two kids were recently videotaped dunking a basketball into a trashcan over a third kid’s head. A Gif of the event was originally posted on Twitter by @Scrimsurlalune, a student and basketball enthusiast who lives in Los Angeles. It has quickly begun to go viral, getting coverage in outlets like NBA.com’s “All Ball Blog”.

The Internet is predicting it, and I’m jumping (spectacularly, over the head of all my enemies) on the bandwagon. Posterizing is going to be the next big thing. Now take your basketball and get off my lawn, you goofy kids.