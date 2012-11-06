New Monty Python movie eyes Benedict Cumberbatch and Gemma Arterton

UPDATED on Friday, November 16.
The legendary Monty Python franchise is eyeing a couple of young up-and-comers for its latest (decidedly belated) installment.
Nearly three decades following the release of “The Meaning of Life,” Gemma Arterton (“Quantum of Solace”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”) are in talks to join “Absolutely Anything,” a new comedy from the surrealistic U.K. comedy troupe about a teacher who experiences a series of mishaps after discovering he has magical powers.
First announced back in 2010, “Anything” will see frequent Monty Python director Terry Jones (“Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian”) returning to the helm, with franchise regulars Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Michael Palin and Jones himself providing voiceovers alongside series newcomer Robin Williams.
UPDATE: A statement from Arterton’s reps say that the actress “has not been confirmed” for this project.
Shooting is expected to begin the first quarter of next year from a script by Jones and Gavin Scott (“The Borrowers,” “Small Soldiers”).
The news was broken by The Wrap.
Arterton will next be seen in the TIFF-premiered dramedy “Song for Marion” opposite Terence Stamp, Christopher Eccleston and Vanessa Redgrave, while Cumberbatch has a motion-capture role in this fall’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” He also plays the villain in next year’s highly-anticipated J.J. Abrams follow-up “Star Trek into Darkness.”
How’s BC supposed to film Anything when he’s scheduled to do Sherlock in the first quarter of 2013?
Hope that’s wrong – benedict is filming sherlock season 3 from jan 2013 unless there’s something we dont know!
whenever they shoot it, bc will be brilliant in a mp movie!
Actually, can’t think of anything more perfect than seeing BC in a comedy – if you haven’t seen Starter for Ten, do so – he steals the show in it. Absolutely fall down hilarious role. This will be terrific.
I assume he would film it after Sherlock wraps – his choices are so interesting – Epstein and now this? Can’t wait.
Hopefully, this is true and they figure out how to work around Sherlock’s shooting schedule.
I meant to thank you for this; I hadn’t seen “Starter for 10” yet and I really enjoyed it. BC is indeed a riot.
So, it’s as much of a “Monty Python movie” as Jones’ MR. TOAD’S WILD RIDE? If it’s not written by the Pythons, it’s not a Monty Python movie.
Terry Jones IS a ‘Python….
Yeah, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen Python referred to as a “series” or a “franchise” before. It’s not some corporate owned intellectual property like Batman, but a very specific group of six (now five) people. Has Jones actually convinced the others to call it “Monty Python’s Absolutely Anything” even though it’s not written, conceived and performed by all five?
This is a lot closer to Wind in the Willows than a Monty Python film.
I don’t know when poor Benedict gets to sleep, but I’ll cheerfully watch him in anything. I haven’t seen him turn in a bad performance yet.
Wow, this is going to be outstanding!