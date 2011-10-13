New ‘Muppets’ trailer is both inspirational and celebrational

Did I really just hear a bunch of chickens sing Cee-Lo’s “F**k You”?
God bless The Muppets.
I haven’t posted every one of the many parody trailers for this film because, while I admire the effort by Disney, I’m more interested in the film they’re really releasing. And now that we’ve got the new and much longer trailer for “The Muppets,” there’s a point that the preview raises that explains some of the thinking behind those parody trailers.
“You’re not famous anymore.” Hard thing to believe for anyone who was raised in a Jim Henson world, but it’s somewhat true these days. While “Sesame Street” is still a powerhouse brand, the Muppets themselves have been on simmer for a while now. Over the last few years, ever since I was on set for the “Dracula” musical segment at the end of “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” I’ve been having an ongoing conversation with Jason Segel about the Muppets. He’s a huge fan, and making a new movie involving the classic Muppets has been a dream of his.
What’s lovely is that he not only got the chance to make the film, but that he found a kindred spirit in James Bobin, best known for his work as a director on “Flight Of The Conchords.” Bobin is also a full-blown Muppet freak, and working with Segel and his co-writer Nicholas Stoller, he seems like the right guy to return the Muppets to their proper place in pop culture prominence.
The new trailer, embedded below, is a huge step in the right direction. Everything about this looks like it’s right. The sense of humor, the way celebrities are used, the dewey-eyed optimism of the whole thing. Somewhere, I’d like to believe that Jim Henson is smiling right now:
“The Muppets” opens in theaters November 23, 2011.
Hmmmm, says the video is no longer avialable
There’s no film I’m anticipating more this year. I only wish my daughter was old enough to experience it in the theater with me.
Seeing them all together for a new movie that doesn’t look like a stale retread of a classic story (Treasure Island, Wizard of Oz, A Christmas Carol), or a weird off-the-mark original story (Muppets in Space) feels almost surreal. If they hit the mark of smart, self-referential, and sweet, this could be the muppet movie I’ve been waiting on for years.
“You could make millions of people happy.”
“Millions of people happy.”
“Millions! If you ever come west…”
Millions indeed.
Hey, now, you bite your tongue. The Wizard of Oz movie was absurd and annoying, but the Treasure Island film was at least 80% enjoyable, and the Christmas Carol was pure gold. I still find time to watch the last one every year.
This trailer made my eyes water. I cannot wait. This is Henson’s legacy finally reborn. Disney has gotten the right people together to do the Muppetts justice. Muppet Oz was terrible, this is Muppet redemption!
Meh.
The chick’s right. They’re not famous to the kids of today, who couldn’t care less. And yet somehow, the world keeps right on turning…
The Statler and Waldorf gag about 3D drew a guffaw. I’ll be honest. Hahaha