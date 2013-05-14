New ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’ pictures featuring Sophie Lowe and Michael Socha

05.14.13 5 years ago

With a pilot written and executive produced by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who are also executive produces on the original “Once Upon a Time,” ABC is expanding its fairy tale universe this fall.  This new series will star Sophie Lowe as Alice and Michael Socha as the Knave of Hearts.  Peter Gadiot will play the ‘mysterious’ Cyrus while Emma Rigby is the Queen of Hearts in this Wonderland.  John Lithgow’s voice will also make an appearance coming out of the White Rabbit.

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” will air Thursdays at 8:00pm this fall.

Check out some new pictures:

