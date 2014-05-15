New pictures from The CW’s ‘iZombie’ and ‘The Flash’

#iZombie #The Flash
05.15.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Announced on Thursday (May 15) morning, The CW's 2014-2015 slate includes a quartet of new offerings.

There are two DC Comics properties, one a spinoff-of-sorts (“The Flash”) and one an accessible tale of a zombie crime-fighter (“iZombie), an adaptation of a telenovela that The CW is calling a comedy (“Jane the Virgin”) and a confusingly described Rapture-themed drama (“The Messengers”).

“Jane the Virgin” is set for Mondays at 9 p.m., while “The Flash” will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. The CW has set “iZombie” and “The Messengers” for midseason berths along with the returns of “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The CW hasn't overburdened us with pictures, so check out a few fleeting first glimpses at “The Flash,” “iZombie,” “Jane the Virgin” and “The Messengers”…

Around The Web

TOPICS#iZombie#The Flash
TAGSiZombieJane the Virginthe cwThe FlashThe MessengersUPFRONTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP