New pictures from The CW’s ‘iZombie’ and ‘The Flash’

Announced on Thursday (May 15) morning, The CW's 2014-2015 slate includes a quartet of new offerings.
There are two DC Comics properties, one a spinoff-of-sorts (“The Flash”) and one an accessible tale of a zombie crime-fighter (“iZombie), an adaptation of a telenovela that The CW is calling a comedy (“Jane the Virgin”) and a confusingly described Rapture-themed drama (“The Messengers”).
“Jane the Virgin” is set for Mondays at 9 p.m., while “The Flash” will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. The CW has set “iZombie” and “The Messengers” for midseason berths along with the returns of “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
The CW hasn't overburdened us with pictures, so check out a few fleeting first glimpses at “The Flash,” “iZombie,” “Jane the Virgin” and “The Messengers”…
What the heck did they do to Rose McIver’s hair?
Also, everything sounds woeful. They chose iZombie over the Lauren Graham/Ellen DeGeneres helmed Someday, Someday, Maybe. Seriously? Ugh.
AJ – I may be wrong, but I don’t think “Unfamous” — as “Someday, Someday Maybe” was going to be titled — actually shot a pilot for this development cycle.
-Daniel
Haven’t even seen a trailer yet and iZombie already looks too gross for me with that pic of eating brains with chopsticks.
Looks great. Can’t wait to see a trailer.