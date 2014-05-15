New pictures from The CW’s ‘iZombie’ and ‘The Flash’

Announced on Thursday (May 15) morning, The CW's 2014-2015 slate includes a quartet of new offerings.

There are two DC Comics properties, one a spinoff-of-sorts (“The Flash”) and one an accessible tale of a zombie crime-fighter (“iZombie), an adaptation of a telenovela that The CW is calling a comedy (“Jane the Virgin”) and a confusingly described Rapture-themed drama (“The Messengers”).

“Jane the Virgin” is set for Mondays at 9 p.m., while “The Flash” will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. The CW has set “iZombie” and “The Messengers” for midseason berths along with the returns of “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The CW hasn't overburdened us with pictures, so check out a few fleeting first glimpses at “The Flash,” “iZombie,” “Jane the Virgin” and “The Messengers”…