New Scotty McCreery album, ‘See You Tonight,’ out Oct. 15

“American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery”s new album, “See You Tonight,” will come out Oct. 15.

Produced by Frank Rogers, best known for his work with Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, the album features a number of tracks co-written by McCreery.

“This album is a big step from where we were. I have been writing for a long time now, since I was a kid, but these are the first songs I’ve had a chance to record and release to the public and I’m excited,” says McCreery, in a statement. “I was lucky to have my first single off the record be one that I co-wrote. I am excited about letting folks hear it. We have been working on this for the better part of a year now, so it’s a long time coming.”

McCreery also suggested that the album will have an “old-school country” feel. “You will hear the contemporary country, but you will always hear the steel guitar and fiddle and those little nuances that make the older country what it was. I definitely am trying to stay true to my tastes as an artist on this album,” he says.

The album follows his platinum-selling debut, 2011″s “Clear As Day,” and last year”s “Christmas with Scotty McCreery.” First single, the title track, is at country radio now.

McCreery, who is in his sophomore year at North Carolina State University in Raleigh and is an ardent Wolfpack fan, debuted his new trio over the weekend at Packapalooza, a back-to-school rally/street festival. McCreery was joined by NSCU head football coach Dave Doeren and NCSU Chancellor Randy Woodson on “Wagon Wheel,” which has special meaning for Raleigh-ites (says this proud one). The video is embedded below the track listing for “See You Tonight.”

How long before you think he switches from “Scotty” to “Scott?” I say the switch happens with the next album.

“See You Tonight” track listing:



1. NOW – Written by Scotty McCreery, busbee and Frank Rogers

2. SEE YOU TONIGHT – Written by Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell

3. GET GONE WITH YOU – Written by Ross Copperman, Lynn Hutton and Tammi Kidd Hutton

4. FEELIN’ IT -Written by Frank Rogers and Matthew West

5. FEEL GOOD SUMMER SONG -Written by J. T. Harding, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

6. BUZZIN’ -Written by busbee and Frank Rogers

7. CAN YOU FEEL IT -Written by Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell

8. THE DASH -Written by Kyle Jacobs and Preston Brust

9. BLUE JEAN BABY -Written by Matt Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Matt Jenkins

10. FORGET TO FORGET YOU -Written by Casey Beathard and Michael Dulaney

11. I DON’T WANNA BE YOUR FRIEND -Written by Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers and David Fanning

12. CAROLINA MOON -Written by Jon Randall Stewart and Ronnie Stewart

13. SOMETHING MORE -Written by Scotty McCreery and Frank Rogers