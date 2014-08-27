New ‘Survivor’ cast features ‘Amazing Race’ twins and John Rocker

While the second “Blood vs. Water” cast for “Survivor” doesn't feature any returning castaways, that doesn't mean that the group is devoid of familiar faces.

CBS announced the new “Survivor” cast on Wednesday (August 27) morning and, to put it politely, notoriety abounds.

For sports fans, the biggest name in the “Survivor” cast is likely to be John Rocker. The complimentary interpretation of Rocker's career is that he had one wildly successful year as closer for the Atlanta Braves, saving 38 games in 1999 to finish fourth in the league, while striking out 104 batters in only 72 innings.

Of course, the next year Rocker was demoted to the minors after threatening a Sports Illustrated reporter who wrote a 1999 piece in which Rocker went on a lengthy homophobic, xenophobic and racist rant that involved New Yorkers as well as former teammates. Rocker has continued to be controversial in the years since his baseball career melted down, admitting to using steroids during his playing career and more recently writing an article claiming that the Holocaust wouldn't have happened if Germany hadn't had restrictive gun control laws.

Welcome to “Survivor,” John Rocker. He'll be paired with girlfriend Julie McGee, a model and owner of a spray tan business.

For fans of CBS reality shows, though, Rocker is likely to be less familiar than two-time “Amazing Race” participants Nadiya and Natalie Anderson, who won some fans with their by-any-means-necessary competitive approach in Season 21. Prone to their squeals of “Twinie! Twinie!” the sisters were swiftly eliminated in the show's spring All-Stars installment.

It seems only fair that “Survivor” would be welcoming some “Amazing Race” veterans since “Amazing Race” has showcased “Survivor” favorites including Rob & Amber, Ethan & Jenna and, this upcoming season, Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson.

Boyfriends Reed Kelly and Josh Canfield have some Broadway cache, with Reed appearing in the ensemble of the notorious “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” as well as “Wicked.”

We also have former Miss Michigan Jaclyn Schultz and “college sweetheart” Jon Misch, plus a broad assortment of police officers and firefighters.

The 29th installment of “Survivor” will premiere on Wednesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. with a 90 minute installment. In addition to the return of the “Blood vs. Water” theme, which previously generated some interesting dynamics in a half-all-star season, this “Survivor” will also feature the return of Exile Island.

Are you excited to have the Twinies back on your TV? Curious why CBS would want to align with John Rocker?