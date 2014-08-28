Watch the new teaser trailer for Telluride entry ‘Foxcatcher’

As fully expected, Bennett Miller's “Foxcatcher” was on the Telluride slate when it was announced this morning. This marks Miller's second trip to the Colorado fest after 2005's “Capote,” and that last time was kind of significant.

Many will point to the 2005 Telluride program as a real turning point for its place in the Oscar scheme. In addition to “Capote,” Ang Lee's “Brokeback Mountain” came here (after premiering in Venice the day before), as did James Mangold's Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line.” Suddenly the in-betweener slot made a lot of sense, and after that we saw “Juno,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The King's Speech,” “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave,” etc., etc. Is this year's Best Picture winner on hand this time around? And will Miller's latest get as solid a boost out of the mountains this year as “Capote” did? Time will tell.

For now, Sony Classics has made sure to keep the film top of mind with a new teaser trailer for the film. This on the heels of a recent new poster debut featuring Best Actor hopeful Steve Carell front and center.

Take a look at both below and tell us what you think. “Foxcatcher” will move on to Toronto next week and then on to New York after that. They're playing the long game with this one.